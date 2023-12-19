The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Most popular Android & iOS mobile apps in Kenya in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Miriam Mwende

Pulse Picks 2023 features the most downloaded apps in Kenya this year for Android and iOS.

Pulse Picks 2023: Most downloaded Android and iOS apps in Kenya this year
Pulse Picks 2023: Most downloaded Android and iOS apps in Kenya this year

In the ever-evolving landscape of mobile technology, the popularity of smartphones has ushered in an era where our daily lives are intricately woven with the fabric of mobile applications.

Recommended articles

These digital tools have become indispensable, transforming the way people communicate, work, and find entertainment. At the forefront of this digital revolution are the most downloaded mobile apps, shaping the way Kenyans navigate the modern world.

As smartphones serve as gateways to an expansive digital universe, the most downloaded apps offer unique insights into societal trends, preferences, and the evolving demands of a tech-savvy Kenyan population.

From social media behemoths that connect friends and family across continents to productivity tools that redefine the concept of workspaces, the mobile app landscape is a dynamic ecosystem reflecting desires for connectivity, convenience, and creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Picks 2023: 13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023

Here are 2023's most downloaded mobile apps on Android:-

  1. WhatsApp Business
  2. WhatsApp Messenger
  3. TikTok Lite
  4. Snapchat
  5. Instagram Lite
  6. Facebook Lite
  7. Telegram
  8. TikTok
  9. Instagram
  10. Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, the popularity of mobile loan apps grew exponentially among Kenyans. A little-known developer, My Wage Pay, received multiple downloads of its two loan apps emerging as one of the most popular developers on Android.

Here is a list of other popular business and finance apps among Kenyan Android users:-

  1. Odi bets Betting app
  2. JUMIA Online Shopping
  3. KeCredit loan up to KSh 50,000 by My Wage Pay
  4. M-PESA
  5. FairKash+: Fast Cash up to 60K - 15 by My Wage Pay
  6. Zenka Loan App
  7. LOOP - NCBA
  8. My Airtel
  9. Equity Mobile
  10. Alibaba.com - B2B marketplace
  11. M-PESA for Business
  12. Tala: Get Cash up to KSh 50000
  13. MySafaricom App
  14. M-KOPA

This year saw Kenyans download multiple apps to assist with video downloads on Android. An interesting observation was also in the world of artificial intelligence where ChatGPT emerged as one of the most downloaded productivity apps for Android users.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. NIV Bible Offline - Holy Bible
  2. Xender - Share Music Transfer
  3. Opera Mini: Fast Web Browser
  4. MovieBox - Asian Drama, HD Movies
  5. Football League 2023
  6. Real Car Driving: Race City 3D
  7. Phone Tracker and GPS Location
  8. Status Saver - WA Downloader
  9. Truecaller: Caller ID & Block
  10. ChatGPT
  11. Netflix
  12. Firefox Fast & Private Browser
  13. Football Scoreboard-Live Score
  14. Tubidy : MP3 Music Downloader
  15. Bible Offline - KJV Holy Bible

Similar to Android users, WhatsApp was the most downloaded social media app among Kenyan iOS users followed by TikTok.

  1. WhatsApp
  2. TikTok
  3. YouTube
  4. Instagram
  5. Telegram
  6. Snapchat
  7. Facebook
  8. WhatsApp Business
  9. Messenger
  10. Spotify
  11. Pinterest
  12. X
  13. Threads
  14. TikTok Lite
  15. Shazam
ADVERTISEMENT

iOS users in Kenya downloaded several ride-hailing apps as well as shopping apps in 2023. Here is a list of the most popular business and finance apps:-

  1. M-Pesa App
  2. Uber
  3. Bolt
  4. MySafaricom App
  5. Faras
  6. Glovo
  7. 1xBet
  8. Alibaba.com B2B Trade App
  9. Jumia
  10. Betika
  11. MAF Carrefour Online Shopping
  1. Google
  2. CapCut Video Editor
  3. Google Chrome
  4. GMail
  5. Google Maps
  6. Google Photos
  7. Football TV Live streaming
  8. Netflix
  9. Truecaller
  10. Xender
  11. ChatGPT
  12. Google Drive
  13. Zoom
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Most popular Android & iOS mobile apps in Kenya in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Most popular Android & iOS mobile apps in Kenya in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

CS Owalo sacks KBC acting MD over Sh769 billion blunder

CS Owalo sacks KBC acting MD over Sh769 billion blunder

Auditor General flags purchase of shares worth Sh6.2B in two development banks

Auditor General flags purchase of shares worth Sh6.2B in two development banks

Competition Authority fines Carrefour supermarket Sh1.1 billion, here's why

Competition Authority fines Carrefour supermarket Sh1.1 billion, here's why

Mwananchi Credit honored in 2023 Pacesetters Awards

Mwananchi Credit honored in 2023 Pacesetters Awards

Top 10 African cities with the best quality of living

Top 10 African cities with the best quality of living

Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya, here’s why

Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya, here’s why

Ukraine says Russia has it outgunned 7 to 1 when it comes to drones

Ukraine says Russia has it outgunned 7 to 1 when it comes to drones

Kenya to remove visa requirements for visitors globally, starting January

Kenya to remove visa requirements for visitors globally, starting January

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KBC acting MD Samuel Maina

CS Owalo sacks KBC acting MD over Sh769 billion blunder

Mwananchi credit honored in 2023 Pacesetters Awards

Mwananchi Credit honored in 2023 Pacesetters Awards

Carrefour

Competition Authority fines Carrefour supermarket Sh1.1 billion, here's why

'Undersight' short film by Paradigm Initiative

Paradigm Initiative unveils its 4th short film 'Undersight' [Trailer]