Most popular Android & iOS mobile apps in Kenya in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

These digital tools have become indispensable, transforming the way people communicate, work, and find entertainment. At the forefront of this digital revolution are the most downloaded mobile apps, shaping the way Kenyans navigate the modern world.

As smartphones serve as gateways to an expansive digital universe, the most downloaded apps offer unique insights into societal trends, preferences, and the evolving demands of a tech-savvy Kenyan population.

From social media behemoths that connect friends and family across continents to productivity tools that redefine the concept of workspaces, the mobile app landscape is a dynamic ecosystem reflecting desires for connectivity, convenience, and creativity.

Here are 2023's most downloaded mobile apps on Android:-

Most downloaded social media apps in 2023

WhatsApp Business WhatsApp Messenger TikTok Lite Snapchat Instagram Lite Facebook Lite Telegram TikTok Instagram Facebook

Most popular business & finance apps for Android

In 2023, the popularity of mobile loan apps grew exponentially among Kenyans. A little-known developer, My Wage Pay, received multiple downloads of its two loan apps emerging as one of the most popular developers on Android.

Here is a list of other popular business and finance apps among Kenyan Android users:-

Odi bets Betting app JUMIA Online Shopping KeCredit loan up to KSh 50,000 by My Wage Pay M-PESA FairKash+: Fast Cash up to 60K - 15 by My Wage Pay Zenka Loan App LOOP - NCBA My Airtel Equity Mobile Alibaba.com - B2B marketplace M-PESA for Business Tala: Get Cash up to KSh 50000 MySafaricom App M-KOPA

Most popular tools & productivity apps in Kenya

This year saw Kenyans download multiple apps to assist with video downloads on Android. An interesting observation was also in the world of artificial intelligence where ChatGPT emerged as one of the most downloaded productivity apps for Android users.

NIV Bible Offline - Holy Bible Xender - Share Music Transfer Opera Mini: Fast Web Browser MovieBox - Asian Drama, HD Movies Football League 2023 Real Car Driving: Race City 3D Phone Tracker and GPS Location Status Saver - WA Downloader Truecaller: Caller ID & Block ChatGPT Netflix Firefox Fast & Private Browser Football Scoreboard-Live Score Tubidy : MP3 Music Downloader Bible Offline - KJV Holy Bible

Most popular iOS apps downloaded by Kenyans this year

Similar to Android users, WhatsApp was the most downloaded social media app among Kenyan iOS users followed by TikTok.

WhatsApp TikTok YouTube Instagram Telegram Snapchat Facebook WhatsApp Business Messenger Spotify Pinterest X Threads TikTok Lite Shazam

Most downloaded business & finance apps among iOS users in Kenya

iOS users in Kenya downloaded several ride-hailing apps as well as shopping apps in 2023. Here is a list of the most popular business and finance apps:-

M-Pesa App Uber Bolt MySafaricom App Faras Glovo 1xBet Alibaba.com B2B Trade App Jumia Betika MAF Carrefour Online Shopping

Most popular tools & productivity iOS apps in 2023