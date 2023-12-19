In the ever-evolving landscape of mobile technology, the popularity of smartphones has ushered in an era where our daily lives are intricately woven with the fabric of mobile applications.
Most popular Android & iOS mobile apps in Kenya in 2023 [Pulse Picks]
Pulse Picks 2023 features the most downloaded apps in Kenya this year for Android and iOS.
These digital tools have become indispensable, transforming the way people communicate, work, and find entertainment. At the forefront of this digital revolution are the most downloaded mobile apps, shaping the way Kenyans navigate the modern world.
As smartphones serve as gateways to an expansive digital universe, the most downloaded apps offer unique insights into societal trends, preferences, and the evolving demands of a tech-savvy Kenyan population.
From social media behemoths that connect friends and family across continents to productivity tools that redefine the concept of workspaces, the mobile app landscape is a dynamic ecosystem reflecting desires for connectivity, convenience, and creativity.
Here are 2023's most downloaded mobile apps on Android:-
Most downloaded social media apps in 2023
- WhatsApp Business
- WhatsApp Messenger
- TikTok Lite
- Snapchat
- Instagram Lite
- Facebook Lite
- Telegram
- TikTok
Most popular business & finance apps for Android
In 2023, the popularity of mobile loan apps grew exponentially among Kenyans. A little-known developer, My Wage Pay, received multiple downloads of its two loan apps emerging as one of the most popular developers on Android.
Here is a list of other popular business and finance apps among Kenyan Android users:-
- Odi bets Betting app
- JUMIA Online Shopping
- KeCredit loan up to KSh 50,000 by My Wage Pay
- M-PESA
- FairKash+: Fast Cash up to 60K - 15 by My Wage Pay
- Zenka Loan App
- LOOP - NCBA
- My Airtel
- Equity Mobile
- Alibaba.com - B2B marketplace
- M-PESA for Business
- Tala: Get Cash up to KSh 50000
- MySafaricom App
- M-KOPA
Most popular tools & productivity apps in Kenya
This year saw Kenyans download multiple apps to assist with video downloads on Android. An interesting observation was also in the world of artificial intelligence where ChatGPT emerged as one of the most downloaded productivity apps for Android users.
- NIV Bible Offline - Holy Bible
- Xender - Share Music Transfer
- Opera Mini: Fast Web Browser
- MovieBox - Asian Drama, HD Movies
- Football League 2023
- Real Car Driving: Race City 3D
- Phone Tracker and GPS Location
- Status Saver - WA Downloader
- Truecaller: Caller ID & Block
- ChatGPT
- Netflix
- Firefox Fast & Private Browser
- Football Scoreboard-Live Score
- Tubidy : MP3 Music Downloader
- Bible Offline - KJV Holy Bible
Most popular iOS apps downloaded by Kenyans this year
Similar to Android users, WhatsApp was the most downloaded social media app among Kenyan iOS users followed by TikTok.
- TikTok
- YouTube
- Telegram
- Snapchat
- WhatsApp Business
- Messenger
- Spotify
- X
- Threads
- TikTok Lite
- Shazam
Most downloaded business & finance apps among iOS users in Kenya
iOS users in Kenya downloaded several ride-hailing apps as well as shopping apps in 2023. Here is a list of the most popular business and finance apps:-
- M-Pesa App
- Uber
- Bolt
- MySafaricom App
- Faras
- Glovo
- 1xBet
- Alibaba.com B2B Trade App
- Jumia
- Betika
- MAF Carrefour Online Shopping
Most popular tools & productivity iOS apps in 2023
- CapCut Video Editor
- Google Chrome
- GMail
- Google Maps
- Google Photos
- Football TV Live streaming
- Netflix
- Truecaller
- Xender
- ChatGPT
- Google Drive
- Zoom
