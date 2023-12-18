The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Lynet Okumu

Pulse Picks features a list of Kenyan celebs who became single in 2023, including the bubbly Jackie Matubia, actor Blessing Lung'aho, and filmmaker Phil Director. All the best as you shoot your shot!

In the glittering world of fame and fortune, love can sometimes take an unexpected turn.

As 2023 approaches its final stretch, celebrity couples, once seemingly inseparable, have already parted ways, surprising their fans with the news of breakups.

Here are 10 Kenyan celebrities who have parted ways since 2023 began:

Businesswoman and singer Akothee married Denis Schweizer alias Omosh at a grand wedding on April 10.

Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023
Photos from Akothee & Denis "Omosh" Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023

However, their separation occurred just two months after their lavish wedding. In a live session on October 31, 2023, Akothee said the relationship was not working for her and she could not force issues

She added that she discovered some things about her husband during their honeymoon that she could not overlook, hence her decision to leave.

Renowned socialite Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo, her baby daddy, were together for two years before parting ways in August.

Vera had once professed her deep love for Mauzo, claiming he was the best among all the men she had dated.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

However, on Father's Day, Mauzo's revelation about being a father of five sparked rumours that may have contributed to their breakup.

He later confirmed in August, that they decided because it was best for both of them.

Blessing Lung’aho and Jackie Matubia, ones considered a power couple on social media, had a two-year relationship.

They met in 2020 while shooting the TV series 'Zora' and began dating in February 2021. Despite the birth of their daughter in June 2022, they went their separate ways before her first birthday.

The ex-couple got engaged in April 2022, but parted ways barely a year later.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho
Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

Matubia revealed her single-mother status on social media in July 2023.

Tyler and Georgina, the youngest couple in the Showbiz industry, were together since 2020 and shared a child.

Fans often admired their relationship, considering them a perfect match. However, in a surprising turn of events in mid-July, Georgina disclosed their breakup during an Instagram Q&A session, revealing she was in a new relationship.

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga
Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

Popular TikTokers Ajib Gathoni and Josh Wonder confirmed the end of their relationship in March.

Fans noticed the shift when they stopped using each other's hashtags on TikTok.

The couple, known as 'couple goals' by many fans, began their relationship on TikTok and even started a YouTube channel to document their journey.

Josh Wonder and Ajib Gathoni
Josh Wonder and Ajib Gathoni

However, as time passed, their paths diverged.

After being together for almost a decade, Kate Actress and Phil Director shocked their fans when they announced their separation on September 19.

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress' red carpet moments
Philip Karanja and Kate Actress' red carpet moments

The couple, who initially crossed paths during the filming of the TV show 'Mother-in-law,' dated for four years before tying the knot in November 2017 and ultimately ending their nearly six-year-long marriage.

Actor Dan Sonko revealed that he had parted ways with 'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi in July. The father of two said that they will however remain business partners.

Bwire Ndubi and I are no longer romantically together. We are still very good friends, but when it comes to love/family – to each their own. We still maintain a cordial business relationship. I respect her as a queen in her own right. I care deeply for her, but the decision we arrived at was mutually agreed,” he shared.

Winfred Ndubi Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series, her husband Dan Sonko & their two children
Winfred Ndubi Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series, her husband Dan Sonko & their two children

The two began dating in 2018 after the death of Dan’s wife during childbirth.

