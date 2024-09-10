Safaricom announces disruption of all M-PESA services for maintenance

The maintenance will commence on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11:00 p.m. and continue until 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.
Safaricom PLC has announced a scheduled maintenance for its mobile money service, M-PESA, set to take place on Tuesday.
During this period, all M-PESA services will be unavailable.
The planned system upgrade is intended to improve the overall customer experience by enhancing the efficiency and reliability of M-PESA, which remains a critical service for millions of Kenyans and other users across the region.
M-PESA Services to be Affected
All M-PESA services, including transactions such as money transfers, bill payments, and balance checks, will be inaccessible during this window.
However, Safaricom has assured customers that other services, including calls, SMS, and data, will continue to function as usual.
Minimal Inconvenience Expected
Safaricom acknowledged the inconvenience this temporary outage may cause its customers but emphasised that the timing was selected to affect as few users as possible.
In a statement released earlier today, Safaricom extended its apologies, saying, "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for supporting us to be the country’s leading provider."