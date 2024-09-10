Safaricom announces disruption of all M-PESA services for maintenance

During this period, all M-PESA services will be unavailable.

The planned system upgrade is intended to improve the overall customer experience by enhancing the efficiency and reliability of M-PESA, which remains a critical service for millions of Kenyans and other users across the region.

M-PESA Services to be Affected

All M-PESA services, including transactions such as money transfers, bill payments, and balance checks, will be inaccessible during this window.

However, Safaricom has assured customers that other services, including calls, SMS, and data, will continue to function as usual.

Minimal Inconvenience Expected

Safaricom acknowledged the inconvenience this temporary outage may cause its customers but emphasised that the timing was selected to affect as few users as possible.

