RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Safaricom announces disruption of all M-PESA services for maintenance

Denis Mwangi

Safaricom PLC has announced a scheduled maintenance for its mobile money service, M-PESA, set to take place on Tuesday.

M-PESA shops
The maintenance will commence on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11:00 p.m. and continue until 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

During this period, all M-PESA services will be unavailable.

The planned system upgrade is intended to improve the overall customer experience by enhancing the efficiency and reliability of M-PESA, which remains a critical service for millions of Kenyans and other users across the region.

All M-PESA services, including transactions such as money transfers, bill payments, and balance checks, will be inaccessible during this window.

However, Safaricom has assured customers that other services, including calls, SMS, and data, will continue to function as usual.

M-PESA
Safaricom acknowledged the inconvenience this temporary outage may cause its customers but emphasised that the timing was selected to affect as few users as possible.

In a statement released earlier today, Safaricom extended its apologies, saying, "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for supporting us to be the country’s leading provider."

READ: Reasons Safaricom may suspend your M-PESA & how to reactivate it

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

