TECNO announces Nyashinski as new Brand Ambassador, how to pre-order CAMON 20 series in Kenya

CAMON 20 series Brand Ambassador, Nyashinski and TECNO Kenya Brand Manager, Peter Shi show off a signed copy of the contract during the unveil event held at the Social House on May 9, 2023
  • Nyashinski joins the TECNO team as a Brand Ambassador for the CAMON 20 series in Kenya
  • Customers will pay Sh5,000 during the pre-order period that will run from May 9-17

TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, is proud to announce that award-winning musician, Nyashinski has joined as the new brand ambassador for their latest product, the CAMON 20 series.

Nyashinski is a renowned creative, artist and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in his field and TECNO selected Nyashinski because he shares their commitment to excellence and vision for a better world.

TECNO believes Nyashinski embodies the spirit of the brand and will help them reach new audiences.

CAMON 20 series Brand Ambassador and award-winning artist, Nyashinski during the unveil event held at the Social House on May 9, 2023
MC of the day, Martin Githinji and CAMON 20 series Brand Ambassador, Nyashinski share a light moment during the event held at the Social House on May 9, 2023
The new CAMON 20 promises to deliver exceptional camera quality and design with upgrades from both the CAMON 18 and CAMON 19 devices.

It is available for pre-order starting May 9, 2023 and will be available for purchase on May 18, 2023.

Speaking during the pre-order announcement event, TECNO Kenya Brand Manager, Peter Shi said: "We're thrilled to have Nyashinski join our team and to offer our customers the opportunity to pre-order the new CAMON 20 series. Our team has worked hard to create a phone that meets the needs of our customers, and we're excited to see the response to this new product."

TECNO also unveiled its latest breakthrough in material innovation in smartphone design - the “Magic Skin” in Africa, making it the first to bring this innovative material to African consumers.

It is a brand-new material technology that promises to create phone backs that are skin-friendly, stylish, and easy to clean.

A piece of black Magic Skin [Photo: TECNO]
This new material will be integrated into the body of TECNO's phones and applied to CAMON, SPARK and POP series, ensuring African consumers stay abreast of the global trends on smartphone design innovations.

The CAMON 20 will be unveiled in Kenya later this month, demonstrating TECNO’s unwavering commitment to delivering stylish and innovative designs that incorporate the latest technologies.

You can pre-order the CAMON 20 series at all TECNO stores and Safaricom Shops countrywide.

