TECNO delivers its promise of 'Don’t Stop Creating' for Africa through launching 'Magic Skin'

A piece of black Magic Skin [Photo: TECNO]
A piece of black Magic Skin [Photo: TECNO]

Innovative tech brand TECNO recently has just released a new brand video titled ‘Don't Stop Creating: Magic Skin for a Better Design’.

The video unveils the innovative methodology behind TECNO's latest cutting-edge material technology "Magic Skin".

This cutting-edge material will be used on the body of TECNO's phones, including the CAMON, SPARK, and POP series, to ensure that African consumers have access to the latest global trends in smartphone design innovation.

TECNO never stops pushing for modern design innovation

Dedicated to becoming the most admired technology brand for young-at-heart consumers worldwide, TECNO relentlessly strives to innovate and improve the design of products to stay ahead of the competition.

With Stop At Nothing as its brand spirit, TECNO never stops innovating to create modern and stylish products for global consumers, bringing them the beautiful taste of a better future through fashionable design.

Magic Skin, which caters to the demands of African consumers, is one of TECNO's significant milestones in 2023. This innovative technology not only offers a premium texture but also delivers unparalleled functional benefits.

The design excellence combined with material innovations has made TECNO bag numerous well-recognized awards globally, such as iF Design Award, MUSE Product Design Silver Awards, CMF Design Gold Award, Sustainable Design Award, etc.

Magic Skin born of “Don’t Stop Creating” spirit

Magic Skin is a unique blend of polymers and micro-particles that create a skin-friendly, stylish and easy-to-clean coating.

While advanced technology is essential for attracting customers, smartphones also require distinctive and appealing designs to be successful.

With the incorporation of this technology, TECNO devices are set to transcend the boundaries of practicality and aestheticism, ushering in a new era of elevated functionality and visual allure.

Technology has become a staple in the world of high-end yacht and automotive interiors. Boasting a sleek, modern design and a buttery-soft texture, this material is not only visually stunning but also easy to clean.

What created the future wasn’t the functionality of the products, but rather how they can be designed.

"Our 'stop at nothing' philosophy is what has made TECNO so successful in delivering users products that push the boundaries of what's possible with design and aesthetic," said Lucia Liu, Chief Brand Officer at TECNO.

Innovation is ingrained in TECNO's DNA. The commitment to the mantra of "Don't Stop Creating" has served as a driving force behind the continuous efforts to introduce Magic Skin.

TECNO's unwavering commitment to innovation has propelled the brand to new heights in design.

With Magic Skin serving as evidence of the company's dedication to pushing boundaries and exploring new creative frontiers, there is no doubt that TECNO will continue to push the envelope in design innovation and establish itself as a trailblazer in the industry.

