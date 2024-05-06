The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Unveiling our latest platform for brand excellence

Pulse Mix

Let's create together!

Unveiling our latest platform for brand excellence
Unveiling our latest platform for brand excellence

For seven years, Pulse Kenya has established itself as a leading digital media brand in Kenya through timely updates on Pulselive.co.ke with a fun, engaging presence on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and TikTok reaching over 3.5 million Kenyans in the country and diaspora.We are a digital first media and content agency and we craft meaningful experiences for brands across Africa.

Recommended articles

Using cutting-edge strategies, we have successfully increased the visibility of campaigns and brands through the use of distribution, high-tech productions, and innovative marketing solutions. Our wide range of services include strategy development, video production, multi-platform media buying, social media management as well as website development and SEO management.

Building on our unrivaled status in Kenya, we have launched the Pulse Live Marketing Kenya page where we will showcase our work, winning company culture, and market thought leadership to business owners, marketers, and content enthusiasts alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Pulse Live Marketing Kenya on Instagram

Whether you’re a decision-maker seeking solutions for your business; an SME, startup or entrepreneur establishing presence in Africa; or a media professional keeping up with the latest trends, tech and campaign strategies, the page will become a quick asset.

Follow Pulse Live Marketing Kenya on LinkedIn

Get to see our past and current client projects, testimonials and take it as an invitation to have your business needs met through our industry-leading innovative media network.

Follow us now to be part of this incredible journey! Don't miss out on exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and so much more.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during an engagement with the press in Nairobi on April 29, 2024

Stage set as Kenya prepares to host African data protection conference [DETAILS]

The Teachers Service Commission Headquarters

How to check your TSC employment status online

Unveiling our latest platform for brand excellence

Unveiling our latest platform for brand excellence

A young man seated in a park thinking

How to change, re-arrange or remove parts of your existing name