What awaits Njugush in Sh200B matatu industry [Costs, profits & risks]

For Njugush, this venture into the matatu industry represents a huge opportunity.

The matatu sector can offer substantial returns, particularly on popular routes and during peak travel times.

Njugush and Wakavinye with their newly acquired matatu

However, it also demands careful management, adherence to regulations, and strategic planning to overcome the challenges of competition, high operational costs, and regulatory hurdles​.

As Njugush and Celestine venture into this new business, they will need to navigate these complexities to ensure their investment is both profitable and sustainable in the competitive landscape of Nairobi's public transport.

A Comprehensive Guide to Entering the Matatu Business in Kenya

In Kenya, matatus have a notorious reputation, often associated with rowdy touts, reckless driving, and discomfort.

Despite these challenges, they remain a primary mode of public transportation for many Kenyans due to the limited alternatives available.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows that the matatu industry generates over Sh200 billion in revenue with about 70 per cent of Kenyans relying on matatus.

Matatu Owners Association also estimates that there are 200,000 matatus in Kenya with 20,000 matatus in Nairobi and 53,629 PSV licenses issued by NTSA.

Whether commuting to work, school, or leisure activities, a matatus is often the most practical choice.

For those considering entering the matatu business, it's crucial to understand the intricacies involved to ensure a successful venture.

Understanding the Matatu Business Landscape

Matatu ownership and operation require substantial capital investment and adherence to strict regulatory requirements. While the potential for profitability exists, it is essential to navigate the complexities of the industry carefully.

Capital Requirements

Entering the matatu business necessitates a significant financial commitment. Prospective owners should be prepared to invest in covering expenses such as vehicle acquisition, licensing fees, sacco registration, and other operational costs.

A new 14-seater matatu can cost between Sh500,000 to Sh4 million depending on its condition.

The bigger the vehicle the more the cost. For example, a brand new 33-seater bus can set you back about Sh7 million.

Vehicle Classification

Matatus are classified into six categories based on seating capacity and design:

Class I: 14-seaters

Class II: Minibuses accommodating 15 to 25 passengers

Class III: Minibuses with a capacity of 25 to 40 passengers

Class IV: Buses with a seating capacity of 40

Class V: Urban buses accommodating 40 passengers

Class VI: Double-decker buses carrying more than 40 passengers

Investing in vehicles with higher passenger capacities may yield greater returns but comes with higher acquisition costs and operational considerations.

Regulatory Compliance

Adherence to regulatory standards set by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is paramount for matatu operators. Non-compliance can result in severe penalties, fines, or even suspension of operations.

Key Compliance Requirements Include:

Valid inspection certificate

Current insurance coverage

Road service license

Installation of speed governors

Compliance with seating specifications and safety regulations

Obtainment of necessary permits for music systems from the Music Copyright Society of Kenya

Possession of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licenses for crew members

Additionally, operators must secure permits from county governments to operate within designated routes.

Sacco Affiliation

Joining a matatu Sacco is mandatory for all operators.

Saccos serve as advocacy groups and offer protection and support to business owners.

Registration costs vary based on factors such as capacity and route, typically ranging from Sh20,000 to hundreds of thousands.

Potential Earnings

Estimating the potential earnings from a matatu business involves several factors, including the size of the vehicle, route profitability, operational expenses, and market demand.

For example, a 33-seater operating in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area can give daily returns of up to Sh10,000 while still new.

A 33-seater bus is optimum because is big enough to carry more passengers but also doesn’t take long to fill with passengers.

Drivers and touts typically earn between Sh1,000 and Sh2,000 each per day.

While gross incomes can reach impressive numbers, net profits are subject to deductions for expenses like fuel, maintenance, insurance, and crew salaries.

Managing Expectations

While the allure of high earnings may be enticing, it's essential to approach the matatu business with realistic expectations.

Challenges such as regulatory compliance, fluctuating fuel prices, and unforeseen operational costs can impact profitability.

The Reality of Investment

Investing in a matatu requires careful consideration of both financial risks and potential rewards.

While success stories exist, aspiring entrepreneurs must conduct thorough research, seek expert advice, and develop a robust business plan to navigate the complexities of this industry.

A matatu bearing an image of American rapper Tyga

Preparing for Business Operations

Once all regulatory and administrative requirements are fulfilled, operators can commence business operations.

Success in the matatu industry hinges on several factors, including efficient management, reliable personnel, and proactive maintenance strategies.

Operational Challenges and Considerations

While the matatu business holds promise for profitability, it is not without its challenges. Operators must contend with potential obstacles such as:

Police Crackdowns: Regular enforcement operations targeting non-compliant vehicles or drivers.

Accidents: Mitigating the risk of accidents through adherence to safety regulations and driver training programs.

Maintenance Costs: Budgeting for ongoing maintenance and repair expenses to ensure vehicle reliability and passenger safety.

Taxes, & other expenses: Matatus also pay insurance, seasonal fees and advance tax which is yearly.

Conclusion

Entering the matatu business in Kenya offers opportunities for financial gain, but success requires careful planning, adherence to regulations, and a commitment to operational excellence.