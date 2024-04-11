The sports category has moved to a new website.


Njugush & Cele honour buddies in newly acquired matatu 'Kabat' [Video]

Amos Robi

Congratulations Njugush and Wakavinye!!

Njugush and Wakavinye with their newly acquired matatu
Comedian and content creator Timothy Kimani Ndegwa, alongside his wife Celestine Ndinda, have become the newest matatu owners in town following their acquisition of a 33-seater matatu.

Celestine shared their new venture on her YouTube channel, offering fans a tour of the matatu, which operates under the Super Metro Sacco.

Assuming the roles of driver and conductor, respectively, Njugush and Celestine took their matatu for their inaugural ride.

The unveiling was a special occasion, with Njugush and Celestine's close friends from the industry present as the first passengers.

The interior of Njugush and Cele's matatu
The couple holds these friends in such high regard that they featured some of their their pictures inside the matatu.

Phil Director, Eddie Butita, Abel Mutua, and Judy Nyawira were among those who expressed their gratitude for the honor.

"KABAT 2.0!!! Now I've been drawn on a matatu! @celestinendinda @blessednjugush congratulations!!! May the Lord continue to bless the work of your hands!" exclaimed Nyawira.

Eddie Butita shared his congratulations, "Congratulations @blessednjugush and @celestinendinda 👏🏼 I am glad Abel hasn't been drawn inside this car."

The couple's family also shared in the limelight, with their elder son Tugi's name featured on the exterior of the matatu, which is slated to ply the Kitengela-Nairobi route.

With this new venture, Cele and Njugush are set to create employment opportunities and enhance their income.

Fans also joined in the celebration, flocking to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their achievement.

The matatu industry in Kenya is a vibrant and essential part of the country's transportation network, serving as a primary mode of travel for millions of Kenyans every day.

Njugush's newly acquired matatu
The industry offers employment opportunities to thousands of people, including drivers, conductors, and mechanics, making it an essential economic pillar. Additionally, matatus enable small businesses to thrive by facilitating the movement of goods and customers.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
