Why golf balls have dimples & other interesting facts about the sport

Lynet Okumu

#FeatureByNCBAGolfSeries - Whether you're a seasoned golfer or simply curious about the sport's quirks, here are interesting facts about the game.

An AI-generated image of a golf ball on a tee
Golf is known for its carefulness and calmness, played on big grassy fields. There are many interesting things about golf that even people who know a lot about it might not know.

For example, did you know that golf was played on the moon? Also, the type of grass used on golf courses is carefully chosen, and even the small dents on golf balls are important. These details all add up to make golf special and interesting.

Whether you're a seasoned golfer or simply curious about the sport's quirks, here are interesting facts about golf.

Golf is the only sport to have been played on the moon. Alan Shepard hit golf balls on the lunar surface during the Apollo 14 mission in 1971.

He used a makeshift six-iron club and hit two balls, one of which he claims traveled miles and miles.

If you've ever wondered why golf is played on vast stretches of grass, the answer lies in the very essence of the sport. Golf courses are meticulously designed and every blade of grass serves a purpose.

AI-generated image of a golf course
AI-generated image of a golf course AI-generated image of a golf course Pulse Live Kenya

For instance, Bermuda grass is commonly used on fairways and tees due to its durability and ability to withstand heavy foot traffic, while Bentgrass is favoured on putting greens for its fine texture and smooth surface.

Groundskeepers meticulously mow the grass in various patterns on golf courses, not just for aesthetic appeal but also to influence the ball's roll.

Diagonal, checkerboard, and striped patterns not only look pleasing but can also affect the speed and direction of the ball.

The rough grass surrounding fairways and greens is deliberately left longer and thicker to challenge players.

It requires strategic thinking and precise shots to navigate through, adding an extra layer of difficulty to the game.

A participant in the 2024 NCBA Golf series
A participant in the 2024 NCBA Golf series Pulse Live Kenya
The small indentations on golf balls play a crucial role in aerodynamics. Dimples help reduce air resistance and drag, allowing the ball to travel farther when struck.

The term caddie comes from the French word cadet, which means younger boy. Historically, caddies were often young men hired to carry golfers' clubs and guide the course

Today, caddies play a more prominent role, offering advice on club selection, reading greens, and navigating hazards.

In golf, the rules dictate that players must keep their ball within the boundaries of the course.

Golfer taking a shot from a sand trap
Golfer taking a shot from a sand trap Pulse Live Kenya

If a ball lands in an area deemed out of bounds, like a river or dense bush, the player incurs a penalty stroke and must return to the spot from which they last played and hit another shot. This is known as the lost ball rule.

Furthermore, if a ball cannot be found within a certain time limit (usually five minutes), the player must also take a penalty stroke according to the last ball rule.

Despite common belief, golf is not just for the wealthy. Events like the NCBA Golf Series showcase top talent and make the game accessible to everyone.

Whether you're a beginner or a fan, there's a lot to love about golf. The key tips for success, as seen from various players during the series, is to visualise your shot before taking it, step behind the ball for a few practice swings, focus on your target, check alignment, and most importantly, commit to the shot.

Through the ‘Twende Mbele’ campaign, NCBA has expanded the Golf Series across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

The bank's commitment to growing local golfing talent mirrors its support for customers' financial goals, offering tailored services and products across the region.

#FeatureByNCBAGolfSeries

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

Why golf balls have dimples & other interesting facts about the sport

