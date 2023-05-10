The sports category has moved to a new website.

Fingo Africa App: Simplifying access to finance for young Africans

Lynet Okumu

Ecobank and Fingo Africa have partnered to launch the Fingo Africa app that is meant to simplify access to finance for young Africans.

Fingo Africa CEO Kiiru Muhoya during the app launch event
In an era where accessing financial services can be a significant challenge for young people in Africa, the launch of the Fingo Africa App marks a remarkable stride towards revolutionizing financial inclusion across the continent.

Developed in collaboration between Ecobank and Fingo Africa, this groundbreaking app has the potential to transform the lives of millions of young Africans by simplifying access to finance and addressing the barriers that have hindered their entry into the mainstream financial sector.

One of the major hurdles faced by young Africans when it comes to banking services is the time-consuming and often complex account opening process.

Ecobank Group CEO Jeremy Awori during the launch of the Fingo App at Sarit Centre Expo
Traditionally, opening a bank account could take anywhere from days to weeks, requiring multiple face-to-face interactions and the submission of physical paper documents.

The Fingo Africa app breaks free from these constraints by enabling young people to open a fully-fledged current account in less than four minutes, all from the convenience of their mobile phones.

This swift and hassle-free process eliminates the arduous bureaucracy that has discouraged many from embracing formal financial services.

HE Dr William Ruto giving his remarks during the Fingo App Launch event
The app not only facilitates account opening but also provides a range of user-friendly features designed to meet the needs and preferences of young Africans such as:

  • Sending money to other Fingo app users for free.
  • Transfering money to M-Pesa users at subsidized rates
  • Paying bills, utility payments, and airtime purchases.
  • Day-to-day transactions are streamlined
  • Saving money for specific goals
  • Payment links make it convenient to receive payments from others
  • Users can receive funds using QR codes.
  • The app rewards users with cash incentives for completing simple actions after self-onboarding.
  • Gamification elements
HE Dr William Ruto (far right) unveils the Fingo App as Ecobank's Jeremy Awori and Josesphine Annan, and other dignitaries
The app aims to empower African youth who make up a substantial portion of the continent's population, with the tools and opportunities to create wealth in a simple, fun, and educative manner.

As the average age in Africa is nineteen and the youth are projected to represent 42% of global youth by 2030, it is crucial for financial institutions to provide appealing and user-friendly products.

The Fingo Africa app fills this void, deepening financial inclusivity among the youth in Kenya and beyond.

