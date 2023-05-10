Fingo Africa App: Simplifying access to finance for young Africans

Developed in collaboration between Ecobank and Fingo Africa, this groundbreaking app has the potential to transform the lives of millions of young Africans by simplifying access to finance and addressing the barriers that have hindered their entry into the mainstream financial sector.

One of the major hurdles faced by young Africans when it comes to banking services is the time-consuming and often complex account opening process.

Traditionally, opening a bank account could take anywhere from days to weeks, requiring multiple face-to-face interactions and the submission of physical paper documents.

The Fingo Africa app breaks free from these constraints by enabling young people to open a fully-fledged current account in less than four minutes, all from the convenience of their mobile phones.

This swift and hassle-free process eliminates the arduous bureaucracy that has discouraged many from embracing formal financial services.

The app not only facilitates account opening but also provides a range of user-friendly features designed to meet the needs and preferences of young Africans such as:

Sending money to other Fingo app users for free.

Transfering money to M-Pesa users at subsidized rates

Paying bills, utility payments, and airtime purchases.

Day-to-day transactions are streamlined

Saving money for specific goals

Payment links make it convenient to receive payments from others

Users can receive funds using QR codes.

The app rewards users with cash incentives for completing simple actions after self-onboarding.

Gamification elements

The app aims to empower African youth who make up a substantial portion of the continent's population, with the tools and opportunities to create wealth in a simple, fun, and educative manner.

As the average age in Africa is nineteen and the youth are projected to represent 42% of global youth by 2030, it is crucial for financial institutions to provide appealing and user-friendly products.