Ezra Chiloba cancels licenses for 60 Radio Stations among them; Capital FM, NRG

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chiloba said that frequencies have been revoked over failure by the stations to comply with their license offer conditions.

“Take notice that the Authority has commenced regulatory actions against the following listed broadcasters and applicants of broadcasting service provisioning licences for failure to comply with the relevant requirements as provided for in the Act,” said Chiloba.

Some of the affected radio stations include; Capital FM, NRG, Mbaitu FM, Radio Umoja, KU 99.9FM, Radio Furaha, Wendo FM among others.

According to the CA boss, the decision has been communicated to the respective media firms in writing and they have 30 days to comply with the requirements put in place.

"Contravention of this requirement attracts a fine not exceeding Sh1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both," the statements said in part.

Here is the full list of the radio stations hit by cancellation of licence offers:

1. Kesha

2. Winam

3. Radio Amani

4. Kalya Fm

5. Gulf Radio

6. Qwetu Radio

7. Vihiga Fm

8. Weather – Reports Realtime

9. Nyanam Initiative Cbo

10. Warsan Fm

11. Mbaitu Fm

12. Ruben

13. Hero Fm

14. Onagi

15. Kong’asis

16. Mwariama Fm

17. Kegocho

18. Mu Fm

19. Mmu Fm

20. Mmust Fm

21. Syokimau Fm

22. Radio Sahara

23. Egerton

24. Milambo Bajona

25. One Fm

26. The Just Liveth

27. Main Bridge

28. Radio Furaha

29. Kisima Fm

30. Ku 99.9 Fm

31. Emuria Fm

32. Risala Fm

33.Nrg Radio

34. Thiiri Fm

35. Midnimo Fm

36. Radio Lake Victoria

37. Wendo Fm

38. Equator Fm

39. KIMC

40. Radio Sunset

41. Capital Fm

42. Radio Umoja

43. Southwest Media

44. Wajir Radio

45. VBN Fm

46. Kakuma Fm

47. Western Nyota Busia Fm

48. Voice Of Victory Fm

49. Simba Fm

50. Abba Fm

51. Makutano Fm

52. Wasya Fm

53. Midzi Fm

54. Faith Fm

55. Ref Fm

56. Radio Lamu Fm

57. Taraji Fm

58. Trichem

59. RealTime

60. Coil

