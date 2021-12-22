The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) under the leadership of its' Director General Ezra Chiloba has cancelled the licenses and revoked frequencies assigned to 60 radio stations.
Ezra Chiloba cancels licenses for 60 Radio Stations among them; Capital FM, NRG
Chiloba strikes again
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chiloba said that frequencies have been revoked over failure by the stations to comply with their license offer conditions.
“Take notice that the Authority has commenced regulatory actions against the following listed broadcasters and applicants of broadcasting service provisioning licences for failure to comply with the relevant requirements as provided for in the Act,” said Chiloba.
Some of the affected radio stations include; Capital FM, NRG, Mbaitu FM, Radio Umoja, KU 99.9FM, Radio Furaha, Wendo FM among others.
According to the CA boss, the decision has been communicated to the respective media firms in writing and they have 30 days to comply with the requirements put in place.
"Contravention of this requirement attracts a fine not exceeding Sh1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both," the statements said in part.
Here is the full list of the radio stations hit by cancellation of licence offers:
1. Kesha
2. Winam
3. Radio Amani
4. Kalya Fm
5. Gulf Radio
6. Qwetu Radio
7. Vihiga Fm
8. Weather – Reports Realtime
9. Nyanam Initiative Cbo
10. Warsan Fm
11. Mbaitu Fm
12. Ruben
13. Hero Fm
14. Onagi
15. Kong’asis
16. Mwariama Fm
17. Kegocho
18. Mu Fm
19. Mmu Fm
20. Mmust Fm
21. Syokimau Fm
22. Radio Sahara
23. Egerton
24. Milambo Bajona
25. One Fm
26. The Just Liveth
27. Main Bridge
28. Radio Furaha
29. Kisima Fm
30. Ku 99.9 Fm
31. Emuria Fm
32. Risala Fm
33.Nrg Radio
34. Thiiri Fm
35. Midnimo Fm
36. Radio Lake Victoria
37. Wendo Fm
38. Equator Fm
39. KIMC
40. Radio Sunset
41. Capital Fm
42. Radio Umoja
43. Southwest Media
44. Wajir Radio
45. VBN Fm
46. Kakuma Fm
47. Western Nyota Busia Fm
48. Voice Of Victory Fm
49. Simba Fm
50. Abba Fm
51. Makutano Fm
52. Wasya Fm
53. Midzi Fm
54. Faith Fm
55. Ref Fm
56. Radio Lamu Fm
57. Taraji Fm
58. Trichem
59. RealTime
60. Coil
