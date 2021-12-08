1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down a Nairobi based radio station

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) under the leadership of Director general Ezra Chiloba has shut down Gituamba FM for operating illegally.
This come days after Chiloba also banned Pastor Ng'ang'a's Sasa TV for airing inappropriate content
In a statement, the authority said that that radio station has been operating from a residential building at Puma Court, Tena estate in Nairobi.
“Gituamba FM was broadcasting without a License from the Authority, contrary to the Kenya information and communication Act, 1998 (KICA),” reads part of the statement.
During the operation, the station’s owner one Mr. Nelson Githinji Ndegwa was arrested. He will be arraigned in court and charged with the establishment of a radio station without a license.
“…He will be charged for establishment of a radio station without a License, contrary to sections 35 (2), 46C and 46Q of the KICA. The suspect is currently in custody at the Buruburu police station, Nairobi awaiting presentation in court,” the statement adds.
Sasa TV suspended
This come days after CA also suspended Pastor Ng’ang’a owned station Sasa TV for a period of 6 months for airing inappropriate content.
“Investigations established that the TV station violated provisions of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, Broadcasting Regulations, 2009, the Programming Code, and Broadcasting License Conditions,” said Ezra Chiloba, the authority’s Director-General.
While the station remains suspended, Chiloba directed it to ensure that it maintains adequate and qualified personnel who have been trained by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to monitor its content.
“The staff must undergo mandatory training on appropriate operations of the Profanity Delay Mechanism system, management of live broadcasts, broadcasting legal framework, consumer protection, and complaints handling,” he said.
