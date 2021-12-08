1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down a Nairobi based radio station

In a statement, the authority said that that radio station has been operating from a residential building at Puma Court, Tena estate in Nairobi.

“Gituamba FM was broadcasting without a License from the Authority, contrary to the Kenya information and communication Act, 1998 (KICA),” reads part of the statement.

During the operation, the station’s owner one Mr. Nelson Githinji Ndegwa was arrested. He will be arraigned in court and charged with the establishment of a radio station without a license.

Communication Authority of Kenya's statement Pulse Live Kenya

“…He will be charged for establishment of a radio station without a License, contrary to sections 35 (2), 46C and 46Q of the KICA. The suspect is currently in custody at the Buruburu police station, Nairobi awaiting presentation in court,” the statement adds.

Sasa TV suspended

This come days after CA also suspended Pastor Ng’ang’a owned station Sasa TV for a period of 6 months for airing inappropriate content.

“Investigations established that the TV station violated provisions of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, Broadcasting Regulations, 2009, the Programming Code, and Broadcasting License Conditions,” said Ezra Chiloba, the authority’s Director-General.

Ningeruhusiwa na Government nifungiwe na watu wakona Corona ungeona venye Mungu angefanya kazi – Pastor Ng’ang’a Pulse Live Kenya

While the station remains suspended, Chiloba directed it to ensure that it maintains adequate and qualified personnel who have been trained by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to monitor its content.