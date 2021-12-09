Whitman spent decades in high-level corporate roles, but she has also been politically active for years.

Whitman is best known for taking eBay from Sh642 million ($5.7 million) to Sh902 billion($8 billion) in sales as CEO from 1998 to 2008.

She was CEO of Hewlett-Packard from 2011 to 2015, where she oversaw its split into HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

She stepped down as HPE's chief executive in February 2018. She sits on the boards of Procter & Gamble and Dropbox.

Whitman was CEO of the defunct short form video platform Quibi, which shuttered in October 2020, just seven months after it launched.

In 2018, Whitman invested in LA-based e-sports company Immortals LLC and took a seat on the board.

Last year, she gave Sh56 million ($500,000) to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that benefited the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Wealthy donors often get ambassadorships in Democratic and Republican administrations alike.

Data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics shows that well over a dozen Obama campaign supporters became ambassadors during his administration.

Меg Whіtmаn wаѕ іnduсtеd іntо thе UЅ Вuѕіnеѕѕ Наll оf fаmе іn thе уеаr 2008. Fоrtunе mаgаzіnе сіtеd hеr аѕ оnе оf thе tор fіvе mоѕt роwеrful wоmеn іn thе wоrld. Наrvаrd Вuѕіnеѕѕ Rеvіеw hаіlеd hеr аѕ thе 8th bеѕt реrfоrmіng СЕО’ѕ оf thе раѕt dесаdе.