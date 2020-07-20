Government Spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna on Sunday issued a statement clarifying on his alleged hospitalization.

The spokesperson denied claims that he had been admitted in hospital as some social media posts purported.

"We have noted reports on social media purporting that I have been admitted in hospital. I wish to clarify that I am well and just got back from an assignment out of town," his statement clarified.

Also Read: Messages by Uhuru, Raila after CS Sicily Kariuki lost her 20-year-old daughter

Government Spokesman Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna

Speculators online had claimed that the spokesperson had been admitted in a Nairobi hospital with Covid-19 related symptoms which has since been confirmed to be untrue.