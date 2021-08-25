As international travel opens up again, you may be thinking of taking a trip abroad. Importantly, though, whether you’re a Kenyan planning to visit another country, or a visitor from elsewhere intent on coming to Kenya, there are often visa requirements to keep in mind.
Guide to the Visa requirements for Kenyans and to travel to Kenya
For example, are you visa-exempt for your destination or do you require an entry permit? In addition, what supporting documents do you need, such as a valid passport?
With this in mind, to help you plan your next journey abroad, we’ve compiled this article detailing the visa requirements for Kenyans travelling to other countries, and for international visitors coming to Kenya.
This way, you can spend more time planning all the things you'll see and do on your trip, and less time on paperwork.
List of Countries Kenyans can visit Visa-Free
Find below the list of countries that Kenyan citizens are visa-exempt for, as well as how long you can stay. We’ve listed these destinations in order of continent or region.
Most of the countries that Kenyans are visa-free for are in Africa and the Caribbean. That said, if you’re interested in journeying elsewhere on the globe, citizens of Kenya can also visit Panama, Kiribati and Hong Kong without a travel pass.
Africa
Benin - 90 days
Botswana - 90 days
Burundi - 90 days
Eswatini - 30 days
Ethiopia - 365 days
Gambia - 90 days
Ghana - 90 days
Lesotho - 90 days
Malawi - 90 days
Mauritius - 90 days
Namibia - 90 days
Rwanda - 180 days
Tanzania - 90 days
Uganda - 90 days
Zambia - 90 days
Zimbabwe - 90 days
Asia
Hong Kong - 90 days
Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda - 180 days
Bahamas - 90 days
Barbados - 180 days
Cuba - 90 days
Dominica - 180 days
Grenada - 90 days
Haiti - 90 days
Saint Kitts & Nevis - 90 days
Saint Vincent & The Grenadines - 30 days
Trinidad & Tobago - visa-exempt
Central America
Panama - 90 days
Oceania
Kiribati - 90 days
Importantly, even though you're visa-free for these nations, there may be other requirements to enter. Typically, these will include a valid passport. Be sure to check the supporting documents you need for your destination ahead of booking your trip.
Nations Kenyans can Travel to with an eVisa
The following list is of nations that Kenyans can visit with what's called an eVisa (Electronic Visa). You apply for and obtain an eVisa online without having to visit your destination country's embassy, so this helps to save you time and energy while organising your trip. Then, you print the entry pass to take with you and show at customs when you arrive.
Africa
Djibouti - 90 days
Ivory Coast - 90 days
Gabon - 90 days
Guinea - 90 days
Guinea-Bissau - 90 days
Madagascar - 90 days
Sao Tome and Principe - 30 days
Asia
Kyrgyzstan - 60 days
Pakistan - 30 days
Tajikistan - 60 days
Uzbekistan - 30 days
Europe
Albania - 90 days
Moldova - 90 days
Middle East
Bahrain - 30 days
Iran - 30 days
Qatar - 30 days
United Arab Emirates - 30 days
South America
Bolivia - 90 days
Colombia - 180 days
Suriname - 60 days
The requirements to get each destination’s eVisa will vary from country to country, as does the fee. As such, be sure to check which supporting documents you’ll need before you apply. Usually, you’ll provide documents like:
- A valid passport.
- A copy of your passport’s bio page (the page with the photo).
- A recent colour passport photo.
- Booked tickets to and from your destination.
- Accommodation booking.
- Proof of financial means to support yourself on your trip.
- Vaccinations, most commonly against yellow fever.
Destinations Kenyans can go to with a Visa on Arrival (VoA)
As follows is the list of countries that citizens of Kenya can travel to with a Visa on Arrival (VoA). You apply for this when you get to your destination, normally after you get off the plane at customs. So, fortunately, a VoA also saves you from making a trip to the embassy.
Africa
Angola - 30 days
Burkina Faso - 30 days
Cape Verde - 30 days
Comoros - 45 days
Democratic Republic of the Congo - 7 days
Mauritania - 90 day
Mozambique - 30 days
Nigeria - 90 days
Senegal - 30 days
Seychelles - 30 days
Sierra Leone - 30 days
Somalia - 30 days
South Sudan - 90 days
Sudan - 30 days
Togo - 7 days
Asia
Maldives - 30 days
Timor-Leste - 30 days
Caribbean
Saint Lucia - 42 days
Middle East
Jordan - 60 days
Oceania
Palau - 30 days
Samoa - 60 days
Tuvalu - 30 days
South America
Guyana - 90 days
You’ll need a valid passport to get a VoA, and depending on your destination, may have to provide supporting documents and pay a fee too.
If you plan to visit a country other than those on these three lists, then you’ll need to visit the nearest embassy or consulate to obtain a traditional visa. Have a wonderful journey!
Visa Requirements for International Travellers to Kenya
Alternatively, if you’re visiting Kenya from abroad, then you may have to acquire a visa to enter. Fortunately, since September 2015 Kenya’s government has run an eVisa system to facilitate international visitors’ entries. This electronic visa allows visitors to stay for up to 90 days and permits a single entry into the country, although it can be extended for another 90 days once you’ve arrived.
The citizens of 163 countries are eligible for Kenya’s eVisa, including nationals of the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, Canada and India.
To apply, you’ll need a passport that’s valid for at least six months, a scan of your passport’s bio page, a scanned passport photo, booked return or onward flights, and evidence of booked accommodation. Once you’ve compiled these documents, you fill in the online form, and pay the US$51.00 government fee.
Then, when your application is approved, you’ll receive the eVisa in your email inbox. Print a copy to take with you, to show to Kenya’s border agents when you arrive. You’re then permitted to enter Kenya, to enjoy your visit.
