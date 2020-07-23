The High Court on Thursday issued orders barring the arrest of Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa in a matter regarding the sale of a PSV.

One Irungu Mwangi, filed the complaint against the MP seeking compensation for the sale deal which took place in 2016.

While seeking anticipatory bail at a Kajiado Court, MP Barasa claimed that Mwangi had resorted to using police officers to intimidate him.

"Irungu, being in breach of the agreement, has chosen to make unwarranted allegations against the MP, seeking to extort from him a colossal sum of money under the guise of compensation for a nonexistent breach of the sale agreement to purchase the vehicle," the MP's lawyer argued in court.

File image of Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

According to court papers, Barasa has accused Mwangi of breaching their sale agreement which required the buyer to deposit Sh200,000 with Rafiki Microfinance to clear a loan for the vehicle.

Mwangi allegedly failed to do so, opting to make the payment in installments.

The events seeming to have led to a stand-off between the two parties.

Barasa has further claimed that his accuser is using officers under command of the IG to send political threats to the MP.

"The said people have advised me that I should not attend any meetings as the police will want to arrest me in public to completely humiliate me.

"The intimidating, oppressive, unreasonable and threatening conduct and behaviour of the police officers is causing the MP to suffer untold mental anxiety with serious ramifications to his mental and physical state in complete contravention of his rights," his lawyers argued.