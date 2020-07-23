Makueni Senator Mutula KIlonzo has taken to social media to call out Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

In his post, Senator Mutula said that the Speaker should be impeached following an adjournment of a special Senate sitting that was held on Thursday to debate sharing revenue among the counties.

"We should impeach speaker Lusaka for adjourning the senate unlawfully! Bure," the Makueni Senator said.

His sentiments were echoed by his Narok counterpart Ledama Ole Kina who opined that the adjournment by the Speaker was not done rightfully.

Kenyan Senate during a past session

"I agree we can’t adjourn the senate like a village meeting," the Narok Senator tweeted.

Adjournment

Speaker Lusaka ruffled feathers in the Senate when he agreed with Majority leader Samuel Poghisio to adjourn the special sitting to Tuesday next.

The Speaker adjourned the special session convened to debate revenue sharing after senators failed to agree on a formula despite weeks of negotiations.

Talks to try and reach a compromise on a disputed revenue sharing formula among counties hit a snag yet again and this might cause a financial crisis in the counties.

In the 2020/21 financial year, counties were allocated Ksh316.5 billion in equitable shareable revenue, but in the absence of the formula this money cannot be shared.