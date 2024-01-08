The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 African cities with the highest cost of living

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Living in African cities can be a real financial challenge these days majorly due to inflation surge. The cost of everything, from housing to groceries, is on the rise.

  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African cities with the highest cost of living.
  • Basic commodities, such as food and utilities, have witnessed price hikes.
  • The list is courtesy of Numbeo.

Basic commodities, such as food and utilities, have witnessed price hikes. Fluctuations in global markets, coupled with challenges in local agricultural and energy sectors, are driving up the prices of everyday goods. It's a real struggle for many households trying to make ends meet.

While some African cities have experienced notable economic growth, income inequality remains a persistent issue. The gap between the rich and the poor is widening, making it difficult for a significant portion of the population to cope with the rising cost of living.

An index by Numbeo, one of the world's foremost data and research platforms, has revealed the cost of living in various African cities.

The index utilizes variables such as the rent index, grocery index, restaurant index, cost of living plus rent index, and local purchasing power.

Rank City Cost of living index Local purchasing power index
1 Douala, Cameroon 49.8 6.1
2 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia 46.8 8.6
3 Harare, Zimbabwe 37.9 21.8
4 Johannesburg, South Africa 36.7 87.4
5 Cape Town, South Africa 35.1 87.9
6 Pretoria, South Africa 34.6 91.9
7 Casablanca, Morocco 33.7 34.1
8 Rabat, Morocco 33.6 33.2
9 Durban, South Africa 33.4 62.1
10 Marrakech, Morocco 32.9 28.0
