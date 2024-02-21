The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024

Chinedu Okafor

Africa is poised for sustained economic expansion in 2024, building upon the positive momentum witnessed in previous years. The continent currently has one of the fastest-growing economy of any region off the heels of its young population and advancement in tech. Currently, only Asia has a faster developing economy than Africa.

Top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024
Top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024.
  • This list is courtesy of a report from the African Development Bank .
  • The report is titled Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook (MEO).

Recommended articles

A new report by the African Development Bank titled Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook (MEO), which was released on Friday notes that African countries would dominate the list of fastest-growing economies in the world.

The report notes that over 50% of the top 20 countries on this list would come from Africa. “Africa will account for eleven of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024,” the report states.

“Overall, real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the continent is expected to average 3.8% and 4.2% in 2024 and 2025, respectively. This is higher than projected global averages of 2.9% and 3.2%,” it adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the current African Economic Outlook (AEO), which focuses on important emergent policy problems pertinent to the continent's growth, Africa's Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook is a biennial publication produced in the first and third quarters of each year.

See also: Top 10 African countries with the highest economic growth forecasts for 2024

“Despite the challenging global and regional economic environment, 15 African countries have posted output expansions of more than 5%,” Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the Bank Group, said, emphasizing the need for expanded financing and various policy interventions to enhance Africa's growth trajectory.

Even though Africa experienced a slow growth rate in 2023, the five regions of the continent's medium-term economic prospects are gradually getting better, according to the report

With that said here are the top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rank Country Growth projection 2024
1. Niger 11.2%
2. Senegal 8.2%
3. Libya 7.9%
4. Rwanda 7.2%
5. Cote d’Ivoire 6.8%
6. Ethiopia 6.7%
7. Benin 6.4%
8. Djibouti 6.2%
9. Tanzania 6.1%
10. Togo 6%
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

WhatsApp unveils new feature to prevent screenshot of profile pictures

WhatsApp unveils new feature to prevent screenshot of profile pictures

African countries hit hardest by food inflation according to the World Bank

African countries hit hardest by food inflation according to the World Bank

Top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024

Top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024

Kenya and Canada set eyes on trade growth amidst decline

Kenya and Canada set eyes on trade growth amidst decline

Don't dry your damp iPhone in a bowl of rice, Apple says

Don't dry your damp iPhone in a bowl of rice, Apple says

South Africa's general election set for May 29

South Africa's general election set for May 29

10 African countries with the highest unemployment rate in 2024

10 African countries with the highest unemployment rate in 2024

Meta launches a Digital Marketing Scholarship Program in partnership with Ingressive for Good

Meta launches a Digital Marketing Scholarship Program in partnership with Ingressive for Good

What an acre of land costs in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kitengela & other fast growing towns

What an acre of land costs in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kitengela & other fast growing towns

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African countries with the highest human freedom index

10 African countries with the highest human freedom index

Africa's economic growth slides to 3.2% in 2023 - AfDB

Africa's economic growth slides to 3.2% in 2023 - AfDB

South Africa's general election set for May 29

South Africa's general election set for May 29

A photo of Nairobi city

Kenya and Canada set eyes on trade growth amidst decline