- Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024.
- This list is courtesy of a report from the African Development Bank .
- The report is titled Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook (MEO).
Top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024
Africa is poised for sustained economic expansion in 2024, building upon the positive momentum witnessed in previous years. The continent currently has one of the fastest-growing economy of any region off the heels of its young population and advancement in tech. Currently, only Asia has a faster developing economy than Africa.
Recommended articles
A new report by the African Development Bank titled Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook (MEO), which was released on Friday notes that African countries would dominate the list of fastest-growing economies in the world.
The report notes that over 50% of the top 20 countries on this list would come from Africa. “Africa will account for eleven of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024,” the report states.
“Overall, real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the continent is expected to average 3.8% and 4.2% in 2024 and 2025, respectively. This is higher than projected global averages of 2.9% and 3.2%,” it adds.
In addition to the current African Economic Outlook (AEO), which focuses on important emergent policy problems pertinent to the continent's growth, Africa's Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook is a biennial publication produced in the first and third quarters of each year.
“Despite the challenging global and regional economic environment, 15 African countries have posted output expansions of more than 5%,” Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the Bank Group, said, emphasizing the need for expanded financing and various policy interventions to enhance Africa's growth trajectory.
Even though Africa experienced a slow growth rate in 2023, the five regions of the continent's medium-term economic prospects are gradually getting better, according to the report
With that said here are the top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024.
|Rank
|Country
|Growth projection 2024
|1.
|Niger
|11.2%
|2.
|Senegal
|8.2%
|3.
|Libya
|7.9%
|4.
|Rwanda
|7.2%
|5.
|Cote d’Ivoire
|6.8%
|6.
|Ethiopia
|6.7%
|7.
|Benin
|6.4%
|8.
|Djibouti
|6.2%
|9.
|Tanzania
|6.1%
|10.
|Togo
|6%
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke