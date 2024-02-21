A new report by the African Development Bank titled Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook (MEO), which was released on Friday notes that African countries would dominate the list of fastest-growing economies in the world.

The report notes that over 50% of the top 20 countries on this list would come from Africa. “Africa will account for eleven of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024,” the report states.

“Overall, real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the continent is expected to average 3.8% and 4.2% in 2024 and 2025, respectively. This is higher than projected global averages of 2.9% and 3.2%,” it adds.

In addition to the current African Economic Outlook (AEO), which focuses on important emergent policy problems pertinent to the continent's growth, Africa's Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook is a biennial publication produced in the first and third quarters of each year.

“Despite the challenging global and regional economic environment, 15 African countries have posted output expansions of more than 5%,” Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the Bank Group, said, emphasizing the need for expanded financing and various policy interventions to enhance Africa's growth trajectory.

Even though Africa experienced a slow growth rate in 2023, the five regions of the continent's medium-term economic prospects are gradually getting better, according to the report

With that said here are the top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024.

