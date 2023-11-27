The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Fertility rates in Africa, representing the average number of children born to a woman during her reproductive years is growing.

-MOTHER-AND-BABY
-MOTHER-AND-BABY
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023
  • Half of the global population growth from 2022 to 2050 will occur in sub-Saharan Africa.
  • The list is courtesy of Statista.

Recommended articles

Africa, often referred to as the cradle of humankind boasts of numerous endowment. From the mineral-rich landscapes of Southern Africa to the lush forests of Central Africa and the fertile plains of the Nile Valley, the continent pulsates with an abundance of resources.

These riches, spanning minerals, energy, and agricultural land, contribute significantly to global economies and position Africa as a key player in the global economic landscape.

However, it is not merely the subterranean wealth or the expansive landscapes that define Africa's richness. At the heart of this richness lies its rapid population growth. One crucial aspect of this demographic status is the fertility rates across African countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Statista, the fertility rate per woman in low income countries is twice as high as the global average. As a result, 9 out of the top 10 countries with the highest fertility rates are in Africa.

Half of the global population growth from 2022 to 2050 will occur in sub-Saharan Africa. The region’s population is currently growing three times faster than the rest of the world, and by the end of the century, it will be home to a third of all people in the world, compared to only 14 percent in 2019.

As Africa experiences unprecedented growth and change, grappling with challenges and embracing opportunities, the fertility rates serve as a compass guiding its trajectory towards a stable future.

Rank Country fertility rate
1 Niger 6.73
2 Angola 5.76
3 Democratic Republic of the Congo 5.56
4 Mali 5.45
5 Benin 5.39
6 Chad 5.35
7 Uganda 5.26
8 Somalia 5.22
9 South Sudan 5.2
10 Burundi 4.96
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Indian bank with portfolio of Sh2.7 trillion approved to operate in Kenya

Indian bank with portfolio of Sh2.7 trillion approved to operate in Kenya

KRA responds to claims of blocking Kenyans with tax arrears from flying out

KRA responds to claims of blocking Kenyans with tax arrears from flying out

IMF's hand in sale of KICC & 10 other gov't-owned companies

IMF's hand in sale of KICC & 10 other gov't-owned companies

Coca-Cola launches Christmas Caravan Campaign in Kenya

Coca-Cola launches Christmas Caravan Campaign in Kenya

Egyptian firm unveils new locally assembled matatu in Kenya [Photos]

Egyptian firm unveils new locally assembled matatu in Kenya [Photos]

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

Gov't to sell KICC & 10 other state-owned companies [List]

Gov't to sell KICC & 10 other state-owned companies [List]

Top 5 best African companies to work for in 2023

Top 5 best African companies to work for in 2023

Kenya's intriguing relationship with Japan seems to be growing rapidly

Kenya's intriguing relationship with Japan seems to be growing rapidly

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

electricity (Credit: getty-images)

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest electricity prices in 2023

fragile African countries

10 most fragile African countries in 2023

5G mobile networks which provide high-speed mobile internet services, allowing users to download entire movies in seconds

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

Standard Bank

Top 5 best African companies to work for in 2023