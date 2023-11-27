Africa, often referred to as the cradle of humankind boasts of numerous endowment. From the mineral-rich landscapes of Southern Africa to the lush forests of Central Africa and the fertile plains of the Nile Valley, the continent pulsates with an abundance of resources.

These riches, spanning minerals, energy, and agricultural land, contribute significantly to global economies and position Africa as a key player in the global economic landscape.

However, it is not merely the subterranean wealth or the expansive landscapes that define Africa's richness. At the heart of this richness lies its rapid population growth. One crucial aspect of this demographic status is the fertility rates across African countries.

According to Statista, the fertility rate per woman in low income countries is twice as high as the global average. As a result, 9 out of the top 10 countries with the highest fertility rates are in Africa.

Half of the global population growth from 2022 to 2050 will occur in sub-Saharan Africa. The region’s population is currently growing three times faster than the rest of the world, and by the end of the century, it will be home to a third of all people in the world, compared to only 14 percent in 2019.

As Africa experiences unprecedented growth and change, grappling with challenges and embracing opportunities, the fertility rates serve as a compass guiding its trajectory towards a stable future.

Below are the 10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023: