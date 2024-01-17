10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

Citizens from countries with weaker passports face challenges, such as lengthy visa applications, more expenditures, and extended wait periods to visit numerous places.

Additionally, weaker passports can have an economic impact on both individuals and nations. Travel restrictions can stifle the growth of tourist sectors by limiting the number of foreign visitors and their contributions to local economies.

Furthermore, persons with restricted travel alternatives may find it difficult to explore new markets, stifling entrepreneurial initiatives and business growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the global community grows and becomes more integrated, Africans are seeing the potential benefits of improving the strength of their passports. However, some countries on the continent are finding it hard to scale the strength of their passports.

A weak passport can stem from several reasons including political tension, diplomatic problems, and insecurity, amongst others.

Henley and Partners, a firm focused on residence and citizenship by investment, recently released its passport index for Q1 of 2024. According to this report here are the 10 African countries with the weakest passports currently.

Methodology:

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Henley Passport Power tool features 199 countries and relies on World Bank and other publicly available national GDP data as well as Henley Passport Index data."