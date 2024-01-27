- Business Insider Africa presents 10 most racially diverse countries in Africa.
- Liberia is the world's most diverse country with a racial diversity of 88.9%.
- This list is courtesy of Wisevoter.
10 most racially diverse countries in Africa
Africa is a diversity powerhouse with 54 recognized countries and over 2,000 spoken languages. Each country has its own set of traditions, rituals, music, dance, and art.
The racial diversity of a country can be determined by the percentage of the population belonging to different racial groups. Different factors like history, immigration, and social rules decide how diverse a country is.
This diversity has propelled Africa into a prominent global position. According to Wisevoter, Liberia is the world's most diverse country with a racial diversity of 88.9%. This distinction is attributed to its history of colonization and the settlement of freed slaves from the United States.
Uganda follows closely behind, with a racial diversity of 88.3%. Togo is the third most diverse country, with a racial diversity of 88%.
Per Wisevoter, the data used for the report is from the Historical Index of Ethnic Fractionalization Dataset (HIEF), a dataset that provides measures of ethnic fractionalization for 165 countries.
Below are the 10 most racially diverse countries in Africa:
|Rank
|Country
|Racial diversity
|1
|Liberia
|88.9%
|2
|Uganda
|88.3%
|3
|Togo
|88%
|4
|South Africa
|85.6%
|5
|Chad
|85.5%
|6
|Kenya
|85.5%
|7
|Mali
|85.2%
|8
|Nigeria
|85%
|9
|Guinea-Bissau
|80.8%
|10
|Sierra Leone
|80.1%
