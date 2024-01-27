The racial diversity of a country can be determined by the percentage of the population belonging to different racial groups. Different factors like history, immigration, and social rules decide how diverse a country is.

This diversity has propelled Africa into a prominent global position. According to Wisevoter, Liberia is the world's most diverse country with a racial diversity of 88.9%. This distinction is attributed to its history of colonization and the settlement of freed slaves from the United States.

Uganda follows closely behind, with a racial diversity of 88.3%. Togo is the third most diverse country, with a racial diversity of 88%.

Per Wisevoter, the data used for the report is from the Historical Index of Ethnic Fractionalization Dataset (HIEF), a dataset that provides measures of ethnic fractionalization for 165 countries.

Below are the 10 most racially diverse countries in Africa: