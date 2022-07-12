These are the most polluted cities in Africa, according to report

In what can be considered a warning sign for countries in Southern Africa and the rest of Africa, 11 out of 15 most polluted cities on the continent were located in South Africa alone, according to the latest data from IQAir.

As per the rankings, the city of Bamako in Mali was the most polluted city in Africa, followed by Sebokeng in South Africa and Accra, Ghana in third place.

As per IQAir's 2020 air quality index, South Africa’s heavy reliance on coal-based energy and other fossil fuels, comprising 91% of the country’s energy mix (one of the highest rates in the world), is a major source of ambient particle pollution. The report noted that the government has done little to regulate emissions from coal-fired plants, even as they fail to comply with comparatively loose emission standards.

Let’s examine the table below to see the top 15 most polluted regional cities in Africa 2020

Top 15 Most Polluted Regional Cities in Africa 2020

1. Bamako, Mali - 37.9µg/m3

2. Sebokeng, South Africa - 29.5µg/m3

3. Accra, Ghana - 26.9µg/m3

4. Vereeniging, South Africa - 26.5µg/m3

5. Kampala, Uganda - 26.1µg/m3

6. Soshanguve, South Africa - 26.0µg/m3

7. Sasolburg, South Africa - 25.6µg/m3

8. Pretoria, South Africa - 24.4µg/m3

9. Springs, South Africa - 24.4µg/m3

10. Midstream, South Africa - 23.3µg/m3

11. Ga-Rankuwa, South Africa - 22.5µg/m3

12. Johannesburg, South Africa - 22.3µg/m3

13. Abidjan, Ivory Coast - 21.9µg/m3

14. Secunda, South Africa - 21.8µg/m3

15. Hartbeespoort, South Africa - 20.8µg/m3

According to the report, South Africa recently struck a climate financing deal to move away from coal thermal power stations but is already among the biggest polluters in the world.

"In 2020, only 4.9% of South African cities met World Health Organisation (WHO) targets for annual pollution exposure. South Africa’s heavy reliance on coal-based energy and other fossil fuels, comprising 91% of the country’s energy mix, is a major source of ambient particle pollution," the report noted.

The report added that, “Although South Africa features prominently on the list of 15 most polluted African cities, about "90% of cities in South Africa experienced improved air quality in 2020. This has resulted in South African cities also dominating the index of 15 least-polluted cities in Africa.”

Analysis

This report only includes PM2.5 data that has been reported by ground-based monitoring stations in real-time or close to real-time. Data is sourced from both governmental monitoring stations and privately owned stations operated by individuals and organisations. Additionally, historical datasets provided by governments have been selectively added to fill gaps or add locations where available.

Data bias