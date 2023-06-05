The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

DSTV won’t show any more LGBTQ content in Uganda after new law

Samson Waswa

TV giants MultiChoice have announced they will no longer broadcast any queer content on DSTV in Uganda.

MultiChoice's Kampala head offices
MultiChoice's Kampala head offices

The South African based satellite cable television provider says it will abide by Uganda’s recently passed and signed Anti-homosexuality law (2023) which provides tough sentences for among others, promotion of homosexuality.

Recommended articles

President Yoweri Museveni signed the law on May 26th, amid outrage from the international community, and threats for aid cuts to Uganda.

Answering queries from South African media, Multichoice said it will not broadcast any content that contravenes Uganda’s new legislation.

"MultiChoice takes into account all laws and regulations under which we are governed and aims to adhere to those set rules in the countries in which we operate," the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are a business that enriches the lives of many people through film and television in our quest to remain Africa's best-loved storyteller."

The company however, declined to answer specific questions on how it intends to keep any LGBTQ content away from Uganda, given that their satellite transponder covers several other African countries.

Over the past few years however, Multichoice has been cutting down on LGBTQ content across the board over, amid rising anti-gay sentiment in parts of Africa.

For instance, In June 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery, which ran a Pride Month content line-up on its TLC channel in South Africa, kept this content away from the TLC channel version running across MultiChoice's other satellite transponders so that it wouldn't air in countries like Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigeria's fuel subsidy removal sparks nationwide price hikes

Nigeria's fuel subsidy removal sparks nationwide price hikes

Sylvia Mulinge's Biography: Education, career, family & net worth

Sylvia Mulinge's Biography: Education, career, family & net worth

See why Kenya has been losing $2 million per week

See why Kenya has been losing $2 million per week

Uganda's economy is already doing better in 2023 than it did in 2022 - see key figures

Uganda's economy is already doing better in 2023 than it did in 2022 - see key figures

DSTV won’t show any more LGBTQ content in Uganda after new law

DSTV won’t show any more LGBTQ content in Uganda after new law

Construction of Tanzania’s Sh 61billion humanitarian court to be overseen by Chinese contractors

Construction of Tanzania’s Sh 61billion humanitarian court to be overseen by Chinese contractors

Nigerian energy transition plan to receive backing from Denmark

Nigerian energy transition plan to receive backing from Denmark

Kenya secures $500 million commercial loan from global banks

Kenya secures $500 million commercial loan from global banks

AfCFTA's promising future: Boosting African trade amidst obstacles

AfCFTA's promising future: Boosting African trade amidst obstacles

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023

See the ambitious Sh1.4 trillion ($10 billion) project the president of Kenya is involved in

Digital Quality of Life (DQL-2022)

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

african foods face2face african

Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tanzania to grant special status to diaspora inhabitants by the end of 2023