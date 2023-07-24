Elon Musk says Twitter's logo will change

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," the tweet read.

He revealed that the social media platform will opt for X as its new logo.

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make it go live worldwide tomorrow. If X is closest in style to anything, it should, of course, be Art Deco," he revealed.

In a tweet that completely agreed with the Twitter owner, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said X will be the future state of unlimited interactivity on the social media platform.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity—centred in audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking—creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," she tweeted.

Elon Musk bought Twitter last year for a staggering record $ 44 billion.

The world’s richest man has since made several changes on the social media app, among which are paying for the verification badge, allowing publishers to charge people seeking their content, and having two-factor authentication for people with blue badges, among others.