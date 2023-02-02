First-ever media sustainability conference to take place in Kenya

The media sector is one of the industries most severely impacted by the shifting business models that have reduced revenues.

The inaugural Africa Media Festival will allow industry participants to share their knowledge and expertise on cutting-edge trends, technologies, and networks that can support the sector's transition to sustainability.

Investors, grantmakers, media owners, social media platforms, journalists, creatives, and governments are the conference's main target audience. The event is scheduled for February 14 and 15 in Nairobi.

The Executive Director of Baraza Media, Maurice Otieno had this to say about the event, "we invite media players from across different media spaces, journalists, podcasters, authors, and illustrators to join us and address cultural, social, political, and economic issues around contemporary issues affecting Africa."

The executive director also stated, “we are targeting a total of 1,500 delegates over the two days. With the conference being a Pan- African conference, we aim to have government representatives and speakers from other countries within and outside the continent and outside.”

Cartoonists, writers, journalists, NFT/Blockchain professionals, TV, radio, social media influencers, photographers, government officials, funders, and poets are just a few of the delegates that are anticipated.

It is expected that the conference would serve as a platform for leading thinkers to think conceive ways to experiment, solve problems, learn, and incubate new ways of expressing stories while maintaining profits.

According to a 2023 analysis by Reuters and Oxford University, media organizations plan to eliminate staff and take other cost-saving measures in the coming year.