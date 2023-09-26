The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ghanaian mogul Kwabena Adjei expands his liquor empire to Kenya

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Founder of Kasapreko, Dr Kwabena Adjei
  • Ghana's Kasapreko Company Limited has expanded its presence into Kenya.
  • The company presently exports to 16 countries globally under various brands in the bitters, whisky, gin, liqueur, amongst others.
  • Kasapreko currently generates annual revenues exceeding $35 million.

Ghana's Kasapreko Company Limited, owned by multi-millionaire tycoon Kwabena Adjei, has expanded its presence into the East African market, introducing popular brands such as Alomo Bitters, Alomo Gold, Kasapreko London Dry Gin, Black Rock Whisky, Carnival Strawberry, and Kalahari Bitters.

Canary International Trading Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Canary Group of Companies specializing in food and beverage distribution, facilitated Kasapreko's expansion into Kenya.

Speaking during the launch at the Ghana High Commission in Nairobi, Patrick Masope-Crabbe, founder of Canary Group of Companies, said that the firm will focus on a business-to-business (B2B) model in order to ensure that the Kasapreko products spread rapidly into the market to reach consumers.

He mentioned that their goal is to collaborate with a wide range of alcohol distributors and establishments.

Canary International currently operates in West Africa, East Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Francis Holly Adzah, the International Business Development Director at Kasapreko Company Limited, encouraged Kenyans and the East African community to embrace Ghanaian heritage by experiencing the diverse array of beverages offered by the company, Capital FM Kenya reported.

He mentioned that Kasapreko has leveraged research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology with local and traditional recipes in the production process.

Kasapreko stands as a beacon of quality, innovation, and heritage, boasting a state-of-the-art production facility, global export reach, and an iconic flagship product, Alomo Bitters,” he added.

Moved by the increasing demand for quality alcoholic products, Ghanaian businessman Kwabena Adjei founded Kasapreko Company Ltd in 1989 with the niche of producing herbal-based alcoholic products sourced locally.

The company that started from a small garage of Dr Kwabena Adjei has developed into a state-of-the-art production facility with over 100 sku’s and exporting to 16 countries globally under various brands in the bitters, whisky, gin, liqueur, brandy, carbonated soft drinks and wine categories. Kasapreko currently generates annual revenues exceeding $35 million.

Adekunle Agbetiloye

