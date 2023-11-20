Growth obstacles to family businesses in East Africa may be self-inflicted

According to the most recent PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) study, just 12% of the region's sampled family-owned firms have placed a substantial emphasis on, and invested in, innovation or research.

Research findings

Apart from inadequate innovation and research, the poll indicates that family-owned firms are not fully embracing the ongoing trend of corporate digitalization in the area, as just 46% of them claim to have good digital skills.

Over the next two years, family-owned firms in the region have high growth aspirations; seventy-five percent of them anticipate growth, as seen in the news publication, the East African.

“There is great optimism even in the face of significant challenges and disruption, which speaks to the resilience of these family businesses and their owners, stakeholders and communities,” the survey says.

The poll indicates that family companies in the area are overcoming financial difficulties, with 64% of them reporting growth and only 13% reporting a decline in sales.

This represents a substantial change from the 46% who said they saw growth and the 31% who said sales decreased in 2021, mostly due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

