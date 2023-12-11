Kenya Airways warns of holiday travel disruptions for 2 weeks due to spare parts shortages

The airline, a major player in Africa, said the lack of parts, which is affecting the global supply chain, would disrupt flights for about two weeks, Reuters reported.

"These challenges are leading to extended ground time of our aircraft for maintenance. This may also lead to the grounding of one or more of our aircraft,” the national carrier said in a statement.

The airline first flagged the problems it is grappling with due to spare parts shortages in January this year. The airline attributed the scarcity of parts to the war in Ukraine, which had a detrimental impact on the Russian supply chain for global aviation.

The conflict disrupted the supply of titanium from Russia, a vital raw material for the aviation industry that is crucial for the maintenance of aircraft, as stated by the company at that time.

Kenya Airways

Africa has become an increasingly attractive destination for travellers worldwide for different reasons. With Africa's tourism and business booming, the aviation scene has become a real game-changer, linking Africa with the world.

On this stage, Kenya Airways, also known by its IATA code KQ, has been proudly representing Kenya since its establishment in 1977. The Airways, whose strategy hinges on connecting African travellers to the world and vice-versa through its Nairobi hub, operates a fleet of Boeing and Embraer planes.