The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya Airways warns of holiday travel disruptions for 2 weeks due to spare parts shortages

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Kenya Airways has issued a warning to its customers, advising them to anticipate possible disruptions to its flight schedule during the upcoming Christmas holiday season due to shortages of spare parts.

Kenya Airways
Kenya Airways
  • The carrier, one of the biggest in Africa, said the lack of parts, which is affecting the global supply chain, would disrupt flights for about two weeks.
  • The airline attributed the scarcity of parts to the war in Ukraine, which had a detrimental impact on the Russian supply chain for global aviation.
  • With a fleet comprising over 40 aircraft, including Boeing and Embraer jets, the airline is dedicated to providing safe and comfortable travel experiences for its passengers.

Recommended articles

The airline, a major player in Africa, said the lack of parts, which is affecting the global supply chain, would disrupt flights for about two weeks, Reuters reported.

"These challenges are leading to extended ground time of our aircraft for maintenance. This may also lead to the grounding of one or more of our aircraft,” the national carrier said in a statement.

The airline first flagged the problems it is grappling with due to spare parts shortages in January this year. The airline attributed the scarcity of parts to the war in Ukraine, which had a detrimental impact on the Russian supply chain for global aviation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conflict disrupted the supply of titanium from Russia, a vital raw material for the aviation industry that is crucial for the maintenance of aircraft, as stated by the company at that time.

Africa has become an increasingly attractive destination for travellers worldwide for different reasons. With Africa's tourism and business booming, the aviation scene has become a real game-changer, linking Africa with the world.

On this stage, Kenya Airways, also known by its IATA code KQ, has been proudly representing Kenya since its establishment in 1977. The Airways, whose strategy hinges on connecting African travellers to the world and vice-versa through its Nairobi hub, operates a fleet of Boeing and Embraer planes.

It was identified as one of the 10 best-performing airlines in Africa in 2023. With a fleet comprising over 40 aircraft, including Boeing and Embraer jets, the airline is dedicated to providing safe and comfortable travel experiences for its passengers.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African cities with the highest number of business founders

Top 10 African cities with the highest number of business founders

Kenya Airways warns of holiday travel disruptions for 2 weeks due to spare parts shortages

Kenya Airways warns of holiday travel disruptions for 2 weeks due to spare parts shortages

Nelson Mandela's home abandoned and deteriorating

Nelson Mandela's home abandoned and deteriorating

Ex-MD at Raila's firm contends for Kenya Power board seat

Ex-MD at Raila's firm contends for Kenya Power board seat

Israel is set to receive 1,500 Kenyans despite the war

Israel is set to receive 1,500 Kenyans despite the war

Tactics con artists use before they scam you

Tactics con artists use before they scam you

Ericsson report forecasts 85% of global population to have 5G by 2029, with Africa leading the way

Ericsson report forecasts 85% of global population to have 5G by 2029, with Africa leading the way

It's shameful Chinese owns patent rights to Ghanaian Kente designs — Copyrights expert

It's shameful Chinese owns patent rights to Ghanaian Kente designs — Copyrights expert

Israel's 2,000-pound SPICE bombs are highly accurate but could be overkill in Gaza

Israel's 2,000-pound SPICE bombs are highly accurate but could be overkill in Gaza

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 largest African countries by land mass

10 largest African countries by land mass

Israel is set to receive 1,500 Kenyans despite the war

Israel is set to receive 1,500 Kenyans despite the war

Egypt's richest man Nassef Sawiris

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank,

World Bank to provide electricity for 100 million Africans by 2030