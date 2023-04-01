The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya is considering tax reforms to entice American investors

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto at State House
President William Ruto at State House
  • Kenya is looking for tax advantages to entice hesitant Western investors.
  • This is because the US administration complained that corruption and a lack of transparency in tax policy inhibited investment in Kenya.
  • These concerns were raised at the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) meeting in Nairobi.

Kenya is exploring tax breaks to entice reluctant Western investors. Nairobi threw out the red carpet for US investors this week, despite the US administration complaining that corruption and a lack of transparency in tax policy inhibited investment in Kenya.

Recommended articles

These concerns were raised at the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) meeting in Nairobi, where President William Ruto was among the prominent speakers.

My government is finalizing new tax policy guidelines that have gone through various stakeholder consultations, including inputs from AmCham. This policy that will enhance transparency in our tax regime will take effect by June and will be in place for at least three years,” President Ruto said.

He also announced the government's intention to repeal a 1.5 percent fee on digital services in exchange for the disputed global framework suggested by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on taxing multinational corporations, which includes a minimum rate of 15%.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kenya had previously rejected the framework, which proposed a 15% minimum tax rate on global corporations, President Ruto has changed his tone, and Kenya will now sign on to the OECD deal ahead of its implementation on January 1, 2024.

“The growth of digital commerce has forced many countries to impose Digital Services Tax measures on income derived in their jurisdictions. Kenya has also done the same. Following discussions with players in this sector, we have committed to review this tax regime and align it with the two-pillar solution currently being developed by the OECD inclusive framework,” he said.

At the event, US Ambassador Meg Whitman expressed worry about a fractured tax framework that discouraged US investment. She noted numerous tax regimes administered by several entities as barriers to conducting business.

“Kenya must have a consistent, transparent, and fairly administered national tax policy to attract and retain foreign direct investment and accelerate economic development,” she said.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya is considering tax reforms to entice American investors

Kenya is considering tax reforms to entice American investors

Exclusive: Despite numerous macroeconomic challenges, it is possible to develop a working food system in Africa

Exclusive: Despite numerous macroeconomic challenges, it is possible to develop a working food system in Africa

Exclusive: People in other markets outside of Africa don’t know better than Africans, but the high-level talents in Africa are leaving - Sasha Haider

Exclusive: People in other markets outside of Africa don’t know better than Africans, but the high-level talents in Africa are leaving - Sasha Haider

Uganda’s inflation will remain above the Bank of Uganda's target till 2024

Uganda’s inflation will remain above the Bank of Uganda's target till 2024

Kenya Power tokens to be unavailable countrywide for 11 hours

Kenya Power tokens to be unavailable countrywide for 11 hours

US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania

US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually

Kenya’s economic forecast takes a dip

Kenya’s economic forecast takes a dip

Air Tanzania records a loss in the billions despite the growth in the country’s aviation sector

Air Tanzania records a loss in the billions despite the growth in the country’s aviation sector

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

The cost of sending money to Sub-Saharan Africa needs to be lowered to increase diaspora remittance

The cost of sending money to Sub-Saharan Africa needs to be lowered to increase diaspora remittance