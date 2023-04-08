Kenya sets target to attract 10 million tourists in five years

Tourism is a vital sector for Kenya's economy, contributing 10% to the country's GDP and employing over 1.5 million people directly and indirectly. The industry has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with travel restrictions and lockdowns leading to a sharp decline in tourist arrivals in 2020. However, the industry has been showing signs of recovery in recent months, with the government implementing various measures to attract visitors, including reducing visa fees and promoting domestic tourism.

The new target is an ambitious goal for the country's tourism sector, which has traditionally been a key contributor to Kenya's economy. The sector has been grappling with a range of challenges, including stiff competition from other African countries, security concerns, and infrastructure gaps. With the government's continued efforts, the tourism industry is set to rebound and achieve its ambitious goals.

Kenya's tourism industry boasts diverse attractions, including wildlife, beaches, and cultural heritage, making it a popular destination for tourists worldwide. The government has initiated several strategies to meet the ambitious target, such as investment in infrastructure and marketing campaigns.

