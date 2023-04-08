The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya sets target to attract 10 million tourists in five years

Victor Oluwole
A picture taken on August 1, 2020 shows Kenya Airways planes parked at the parking bay at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi as Kenya Airways airline resumed flights to Britain after flights had been canceled during the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic outbreak. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Kenya aims to attract 10 million foreign tourist arrivals in the next five years.
  • The Chairperson of the Kenya Tourism Board, Francis Gichaba, says that the government will gradually align its marketing initiatives to achieve this goal by 2027.
  • The tourism sector is a key contributor to Kenya's economy, and the government has initiated several strategies to meet the ambitious target.

Kenya has set an ambitious goal of attracting 10 million foreign tourist arrivals over the next five years. Despite a challenging environment due to the pandemic, the country received 1,483,752 tourists in 2022. The Chairperson of the Kenya Tourism Board, Francis Gichaba, says that the government will gradually align its marketing initiatives to achieve this goal by 2027. To reach the target, Kenya will need to diversify its tourism offerings and focus on niche markets, such as eco-tourism and cultural tourism.

Tourism is a vital sector for Kenya's economy, contributing 10% to the country's GDP and employing over 1.5 million people directly and indirectly. The industry has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with travel restrictions and lockdowns leading to a sharp decline in tourist arrivals in 2020. However, the industry has been showing signs of recovery in recent months, with the government implementing various measures to attract visitors, including reducing visa fees and promoting domestic tourism.

The new target is an ambitious goal for the country's tourism sector, which has traditionally been a key contributor to Kenya's economy. The sector has been grappling with a range of challenges, including stiff competition from other African countries, security concerns, and infrastructure gaps. With the government's continued efforts, the tourism industry is set to rebound and achieve its ambitious goals.

Kenya's tourism industry boasts diverse attractions, including wildlife, beaches, and cultural heritage, making it a popular destination for tourists worldwide. The government has initiated several strategies to meet the ambitious target, such as investment in infrastructure and marketing campaigns.

Despite these challenges, the target of 10 million tourist arrivals in the next five years is an important goal for Kenya's tourism sector. It will require a concerted effort from the government, the private sector, and local communities to achieve. Kenya is hopeful that the government's continued efforts and the diversification of tourism offerings will enable it to remain a top tourist destination in Africa.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

