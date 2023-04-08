Kenya sets target to attract 10 million tourists in five years

- Kenya aims to attract 10 million foreign tourist arrivals in the next five years.
Kenya has set an ambitious goal of attracting 10 million foreign tourist arrivals over the next five years. Despite a challenging environment due to the pandemic, the country received 1,483,752 tourists in 2022. The Chairperson of the Kenya Tourism Board, Francis Gichaba, says that the government will gradually align its marketing initiatives to achieve this goal by 2027. To reach the target, Kenya will need to diversify its tourism offerings and focus on niche markets, such as eco-tourism and cultural tourism.