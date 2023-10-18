Kenya still has 12 years to go before its economy becomes completely self-reliant

This is true even though the exports are expected to increase by a further 35% thanks to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), reaching $20 billion (Sh2.9 trillion) annually by 2035.

According to the study, "the nation will maintain its net importer status." This implies that even if the nation experiences an increase in export revenue, it would not be sufficient to close the trade imbalance, further rendering it vulnerable to unpredictable price changes in the commodities on which it depends. As a result, consumers would be subjected to increased costs.

According to figures from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the nation continues to send more money overseas than it gets.

However, the current account deficit for the three months leading up to June of this year has decreased to Sh138.7 billion. This compares to the Sh206.2 billion reported during the same time period last year.

The main part of the current account, the trade deficit, also saw improvement, falling from Sh365.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022 to Sh343.2 billion in 2023.

This was due to a 9.6% rise in items exported during the quarter under review, together with a small decrease in spending on imported goods.

“Tea and horticultural commodities were the key drivers in the growth of exports. The surplus from exports of services rose by 25.6 percent to Sh35.4 billion,” KNBS says.

“Increased exports of services across the major categories namely; travel, transport, financial, telecommunication and government goods and services resulted in the favorable performance in international trade in services.”

However, the quarterly report also noted a rise in remittances from the diaspora, which increased to Sh140.5 billion in the reviewed period from Sh120.3 billion in the comparable period the previous year. Due to this, the secondary income account's surplus increased by 28.2% to Sh234.5 billion.

The KNBS annual economic survey report also reveals that the trade imbalance increased to Sh1.62 trillion despite a 17.4% increase in export revenues for the year ending 2022 to Sh873.1 billion. This was higher than the value of imports in 2021, which was Sh1.41 trillion, and increased by 30.9% from Sh1.64 trillion in 2020 to Sh2.15 trillion.

According to the Economic Survey report, the growth was insufficient to counteract the rise in imports, which caused the trade balance to expand.

The main exports from Kenya are agricultural goods, with horticulture and tea being the most significant. Due to higher worldwide tea prices, tea had the largest revenues of Sh163.3 billion in 2022 and was the most exported goods.

Other leading industries were horticulture, which brought in Sh152.3 billion, textile and clothing, Sh47.3 billion, coffee, Sh37.1 billion, and titanium ores, Sh29.4 billion.