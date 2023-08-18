Kenya teams up with Germany to create job opportunities abroad for Kenyan job seekers

This promising alliance aims to enhance skills and create pathways for Kenyan workers to thrive in the international job market.

The idea started with Kimani Ichungwah, who leads Kenya's National Assembly, and Sebastian Groth, the important German Ambassador to Kenya. They wanted to give Kenyan job seekers a chance to shine in the global job market.

The partnership is designed to elevate the quality of TVET education, ensuring Kenyan workers meet the specific requirements of Germany's labour market.

At the heart of this collaboration is the focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres in Kenya.

Germany needs skilled workers, and Kenya's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres can help provide them.

Approximately 60 TVET centres will undergo comprehensive enhancements, aligning their programs with the precise needs of various German industries.

Knowing the German language will also be important for Kenyan workers who want to work there. This will make it easier for them to fit in and do their jobs well.

But it's not just about jobs. They also talked about farming and making things like coffee, tea, and dairy products better. Kenya wants to process these things in the country before sending them out. This can make Kenya's products even more valuable and create more jobs at home.

The Ambassador from Germany, Sebastian Groth, also said that having a stable and peaceful country is important for both nations to work well together. He added that Germany really likes Kenya's stability and sees it as a reliable partner.