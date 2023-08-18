The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya teams up with Germany to create job opportunities abroad for Kenyan job seekers

Victor Oluwole
This promising alliance aims to enhance skills and create pathways for Kenyan workers to thrive in the international job market.
This promising alliance aims to enhance skills and create pathways for Kenyan workers to thrive in the international job market.
  • Kenya and Germany have forged a strategic partnership to strengthen skilled labour and agriculture.
  • The collaboration focuses on enhancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres.

Kenya and Germany have joined forces in an exciting partnership that opens doors for over 400,000 Kenyan job seekers to find work abroad.

Recommended articles

This promising alliance aims to enhance skills and create pathways for Kenyan workers to thrive in the international job market.

The idea started with Kimani Ichungwah, who leads Kenya's National Assembly, and Sebastian Groth, the important German Ambassador to Kenya. They wanted to give Kenyan job seekers a chance to shine in the global job market.

The partnership is designed to elevate the quality of TVET education, ensuring Kenyan workers meet the specific requirements of Germany's labour market.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the heart of this collaboration is the focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres in Kenya.

Germany needs skilled workers, and Kenya's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres can help provide them.

Approximately 60 TVET centres will undergo comprehensive enhancements, aligning their programs with the precise needs of various German industries.

Knowing the German language will also be important for Kenyan workers who want to work there. This will make it easier for them to fit in and do their jobs well.

But it's not just about jobs. They also talked about farming and making things like coffee, tea, and dairy products better. Kenya wants to process these things in the country before sending them out. This can make Kenya's products even more valuable and create more jobs at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambassador from Germany, Sebastian Groth, also said that having a stable and peaceful country is important for both nations to work well together. He added that Germany really likes Kenya's stability and sees it as a reliable partner.

READ ALSO: BRICS nations convene to curb the chokehold the West has on the global economy

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya teams up with Germany to create job opportunities abroad for Kenyan job seekers

Kenya teams up with Germany to create job opportunities abroad for Kenyan job seekers

BRICS nations convene to curb the chokehold the West has on the global economy

BRICS nations convene to curb the chokehold the West has on the global economy

Few officials from DRC have been barred from entering the US - see why

Few officials from DRC have been barred from entering the US - see why

Most women in Sub-Saharan Africa re-marry quickly after divorce or widowhood - New report claims

Most women in Sub-Saharan Africa re-marry quickly after divorce or widowhood - New report claims

Tinubu's economic reforms garner U.S. investor interest in the Nigerian market

Tinubu's economic reforms garner U.S. investor interest in the Nigerian market

Twitter’s Blue subscription users get exclusive access to X Pro

Twitter’s Blue subscription users get exclusive access to X Pro

President Ruto nominates Kirubi's son-in-law Andrew Musangi for CBK job

President Ruto nominates Kirubi's son-in-law Andrew Musangi for CBK job

Pakistan targets $400 million trade with Tanzania in a bilateral trade boost

Pakistan targets $400 million trade with Tanzania in a bilateral trade boost

Ghana's economy poised for first current account surplus in 20 years

Ghana's economy poised for first current account surplus in 20 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel price in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023

African countries need more labs to test for coronavirus and hospitals across the continent lack intensive-care beds and ventilators

List of African countries with the best healthcare systems midway into 2023

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania witnesses 15 bank closures amid sector consolidation

Kenya and Uganda forge ahead as construction begins on key SGR projects

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing