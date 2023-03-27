Kenyan President Ruto urges German companies to take advantage of MSME opportunities

As reported by Capital FM, Ruto noted that the MSME sector is the backbone of the German economy, generating more than 60 per cent of employment opportunities. He also highlighted the Kenyan government's commitment to supporting small enterprises through the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which includes the establishment of the Hustler Fund to provide affordable credit to millions of Kenyans who depend on the MSME sector for a living.

The President's visit to Germany and Belgium is aimed at strengthening social and economic ties between Kenya and the European Union. According to Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, the 2022 General Election has elevated the country's profile on the global scene, making Kenya a potential candidate for increased Foreign Direct Investment.

During his visit, Ruto is expected to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss ways to reinforce Kenya's commitment to the Kenya-EU Strategic Dialogue under the three key pillars of Peace, Security and Stability; Sustainable and Inclusive Development; and Economy, Trade and Investment. Ruto will also be the keynote speaker at the 2023 Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue and will meet with German business leaders and investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya's President William Ruto has called on German businesses to invest in the country's micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. Ruto, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Germany, met with Markus Jerger, Chairman of the Der Mittelstand-German Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW), and Michael Schumann, Chairman of the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), to discuss potential investment opportunities.

As reported by Capital FM Business, Ruto noted that the MSME sector is the backbone of the German economy, generating more than 60 per cent of employment opportunities. He also highlighted the Kenyan government's commitment to supporting small enterprises through the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which includes the establishment of the Hustler Fund to provide affordable credit to millions of Kenyans who depend on the MSME sector for a living.

The President's visit to Germany and Belgium is aimed at strengthening social and economic ties between Kenya and the European Union. According to Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, the 2022 General Election has elevated the country's profile on the global scene, making Kenya a potential candidate for increased Foreign Direct Investment.