Kenya's cost of living index drops to its lowest level in 13 months amid falling food and energy prices

The index decreased by 60 basis points, from 7.9% in June to 7.3%, as the nation's inflation slowed and moved closer to the Central Bank's goal range.

The recommended range for inflation, according to the Central Bank of Kenya, is 2.5% to 7.5% over the medium term. The central bank upped its benchmark lending rate to 10.5% from 9.5% just one month earlier, citing persistent inflationary pressure.

LPG saw the highest year-over-year reduction, at 10.1%, followed by tomatoes at 9.8%, while matatu fares experienced the sharpest spike, at 40.0%, according to statistics from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between June 2023 and July 2023, the month-to-month Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index fell by 0.5%, providing Kenyans who had been struggling with high food prices with some relief. “The Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels' index, decreased by 1.2% between June 2023 and July 2023,” said KNBS in a statement.

The price decreases of electricity and cooking gas (LPG) are mostly to blame for the dip. Between June 2023 and July 2023, the prices of 13 kg of gas, 200 kg of electricity, and 50 kg of electricity declined by 9.2, 5.3, and 4.4%, respectively, during the review period. A 13KG cooking gas cost less in July 2023 than it did in July 2022, falling from Sh3,100 to Sh2,787.

However, the 5.0% increase in kerosene had minimal impact on inflation. Food, energy, and transportation prices, which together make up over 57% of family budgets, significantly contributed to the decline. The Transport Index went up by 3.5 percent between June 2023 and July 2023 mainly due to an increase in prices of petrol and diesel, which rose by 6.9 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.