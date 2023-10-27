The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenya’s debt to the World Bank surpasses Ksh1.5 trillion

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto
  • Kenya's World Bank debt surpassed Ksh1.5 trillion ($9.9 billion) in June. 
  • Currency devaluation and fresh disbursements contributed to the debt increase. 
  • 64% of Kenya's revenue is expected to go toward debt servicing in the current financial year.

Due to increased disbursement and the shilling devaluation, Kenya's World Bank debt surpassed Ksh1.5 trillion ($9.99 billion) in June.

Kenya's outstanding debt to the multilateral lender was Ksh1.57 trillion ($10.45 billion) at the end of the fiscal year prior, from Ksh1.46 trillion ($9.72 billion) at the end of May, according to new figures released by the Central Bank of Kenya.

With the Ksh110.9 billion ($738.35 million) increase in only one month, the World Bank now holds over 60% of all outstanding debts to multilateral lenders.

The last month of the fiscal year saw fresh disbursements, which contributed to the steep increase in external debt. The devaluation of the local currency, which has dropped 17% since January, further hastened the depreciation.

“The Ksh309.4 billion ($2.1 billion) increase in external loans is attributable to disbursements made during the month and depreciation against major currencies,” said Treasury in the release.

Read also: Kenya's economy experiences some relief as trade deficit sees a significant $726m drop

Based on available statistics, the World Bank, Eurobonds, China, and the African Development Bank account for 73% of the nation's external debt, totaling Ksh3.97 trillion ($26.4 billion).

The government is facing challenges in managing its high debt payment expenses due to its heightened reliance on these financial partners for fiscal support and infrastructure development.

According to Treasury projections, 38% of the entire debt payment expenditures for the current financial year would go to foreign lenders, bringing the total to a record Ksh1.62 trillion ($10.8 billion).

64% of the total regular revenue that the Treasury anticipates netting in the year ending June 2024 is represented by the Ksh1.6 trillion that will be utilized for debt servicing.

By the end of August, the overall debt to foreign lenders had increased from Ksh5.4 trillion ($35.95 billion) in June to Ksh5.7 trillion ($37.95 billion), or 54% of the entire governmental debt.

As the nation retires the 2024 Eurobond, which will take $2 billion out of its reserves—roughly Ksh300 billion—it will become increasingly vulnerable to foreign exchange risk.

Chinedu Okafor
