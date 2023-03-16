ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Nigeria’s income decline is owing to food insecurity, malnutrition, and climate change - according to Nigeria’s government

Chinedu Okafor
A food market in Nigeria
A food market in Nigeria
  • Nigeria’s federal government has blamed the country’s low income on food insecurity, malnutrition, and climate change.
  • This revelation was made in Abuja at an ongoing workshop on the creation of an implementation strategy for the Nigeria Food Systems Transformation Pathways. 
  • This claim is consistent with the National Bureau of Statistics' most recent report, which found that an increase in the cost of bread, cereal, rent, potatoes, yams, tubers, vegetables, and meat caused inflation to rise in February.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has identified food insecurity, malnutrition, and climate change as the main causes of the country's declining incomes and rising food prices. The country’s officials relayed that many Nigerians now find it extremely difficult to afford food.

Recommended articles

This report is courtesy of The Punch, a Nigerian news agency.

The Permanent Secretary for Budget and Planning, Nebolisa Anako, made this announcement at an ongoing workshop in Abuja on the creation of an implementation strategy for the Nigeria Food Systems Transformation Pathways, according to a statement by the ministry's spokesperson, Olude Omolade.

Anako, who was represented by Zakari Lawani, Director of National Monitoring and Evaluation, defined the ongoing program as an appeal for action to make progress in addressing issues of poverty, hunger, malnutrition, disease, unemployment, conflict, and changing weather patterns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It suffices to say that food insecurity and malnutrition as well as the influence of climate change have resulted in lower incomes and higher prices of foods,” Anako noted.

“This has indeed put food out of the reach of many and undermined the right to food thereby stalling the efforts to meeting the Sustainable Development that emphasized ‘zero hunger,” the Permanent Secretary for Budget and Planning, added.

According to The PUNCH, this claim is consistent with the National Bureau of Statistics' most recent report, which found that an increase in the cost of bread, cereal, rent, potatoes, yams, tubers, vegetables, and meat caused inflation to rise in February.

A statement by the National Bureau of Statistics reads in part, “the contributions of items on a class basis to the increase in the headline inflation index are presented, thus: bread and cereal (21.67%), actual and imputed rent (7.74%, potatoes, yam, and other tubers (6.06%), vegetable (5.44%), and meat (4.78%).”

Anako added that Nigeria began its journey of food systems dialogues in January 2021 in response to the UN Secretary General's call for nations to look inward and organize various levels of dialogue to identify issues and challenges surrounding the food systems and develop innovative, sustainable plans to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition in line with SDGs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then he issued a call to action for 2022, urging all relevant parties, including the government at all levels and developmental organizations, to support the implementation of all the priority actions, mobilize more resources, and track progress.

“It is important to note that this workshop is an opportunity to review and endorse the underpinning principles and the key thrust of the implementation strategy, finalize the governance and coordination arrangements, institute the monitoring and evaluation framework for the implementation of all the 78 priority actions as well as to validate the 2023 action plan,” Anako stated.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s income decline is owing to food insecurity, malnutrition, and climate change - according to Nigeria’s government

Nigeria’s income decline is owing to food insecurity, malnutrition, and climate change - according to Nigeria’s government

10 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2023

10 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2023

Kenya gets an energy deal from the European Union and another deal from Australia on the same day

Kenya gets an energy deal from the European Union and another deal from Australia on the same day

China Energy is building a $5.1 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt

China Energy is building a $5.1 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt

10 African countries whose citizens may find it hard to borrow money owing to high-interest rates

10 African countries whose citizens may find it hard to borrow money owing to high-interest rates

Kamala Harris’s visit to Africa is intended to engender some economic growth on the continent

Kamala Harris’s visit to Africa is intended to engender some economic growth on the continent

Chipper Cash, Silicon Valley Bank, and Silvergate Bank: What the future holds

Chipper Cash, Silicon Valley Bank, and Silvergate Bank: What the future holds

Shaping the Future: Meet the YGL Aliko Dangote Fellows Class of 2023

Shaping the Future: Meet the YGL Aliko Dangote Fellows Class of 2023

Boosting science equity and social entrepreneurship [Bayer Foundation Report 2022]

Boosting science equity and social entrepreneurship [Bayer Foundation Report 2022]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country

Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country

Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Africa Globe

Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

mouawad-botswana-diamond

Botswana to end its 54-year-old partnership with a UK-based firm if Botswana continues to feel cheated