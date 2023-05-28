Nigeria's internet subscriptions soar by 2.7 million in Q1 2023

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), there were 2.7 million more active internet subscribers in Nigeria in the first quarter of this year. By the end of March, the nation had 157.5 million internet connections in total, up from 154.8 million in December 2022. The growth rate throughout this time period indicated by the rise is 1.7%.

With a combined total of 156.9 million members, the main mobile network operators, including MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, continued to rule the market for internet service providers. Additionally, 340,614 internet subscriptions were provided by VOIP providers Smile and Ntel, while 221,267 subscribers came from other ISPs.

These statistics show how internet access is continuing to grow in Nigeria and how mobile network carriers continue to dominate the market for internet services. The constant increase in internet subscribers demonstrates the nation's growing reliance on digital connection and highlights its significance in many facets of everyday life and commercial operations.

Broadband subscriptions, or high-speed internet access, also increased, going from 90.4 million in December of last year to 92 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023. At the end of March, this increased the country's broadband penetration to 48.21%.