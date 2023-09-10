The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Risk of laundering and terrorism in Kenya surges with the region’s cryptocurrency boom

Chinedu Okafor
cryptocurrency
cryptocurrency
  • Kenyan officials express concerns about the potential for cryptocurrency to facilitate money laundering and fund terrorism.
  • Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge calls for international regulations.
  • Worldcoin's introduction of a peer-to-peer exchange in Kenya has added to the region’s growing cryptocurrency market.

The increasing usage of cryptocurrencies has alarmed Kenyan officials, who have warned that trading in cryptocurrency may increase the danger of money laundering and the funding of terrorism.

Recommended articles

Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), Kamau Thugge, stated that because the cryptocurrency industry is evolving so quickly, there is a need for international laws to safeguard individuals from hazards.

Dr. Thugge cited a lack of legislation prohibiting cryptocurrency trading as a potential pathway for the sector to be used as a conduit for money laundering and terrorism funding when testifying before an ad hoc committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday. The committee was looking into the operations of Worldcoin in Kenya.

The CBK chairman urged caution, noting that supervisory cooperation is required to control the market due to the global reach of crypto assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unregulated cryptocurrency markets, according to him, might have an impact on monetary policy and control, jeopardize the security of vital national infrastructure, and increase cybercrime fraud and scams. “In Kenya for example, we have not licensed any cryptocurrency. However, trading in the currency has not been made illegal because there is no regulation or legal framework in place,” the CBK governor said.

He stated that the financial reporting center is now leading an ongoing risk evaluation of virtual assets and the companies that supply virtual asset services.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, established the Worldcoin project, which began operating in the nation in April 2022.

The introduction of a peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange, which enables people to rapidly and easily access digital currencies and US dollars directly with one another without the need for a centralized third party to handle the transactions, is one of the crucial aspects of Worldcoin's debut in Kenya.

With an estimated four million users, Kenya's cryptocurrency market has been rapidly expanding in recent years. However, according to Dr. Thugge, no survey has been conducted to determine how often cryptocurrencies are used in Kenya.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ethiopia completes filling of its Grand Renaissance Dam, heightening concerns for Egypt and Sudan

Ethiopia completes filling of its Grand Renaissance Dam, heightening concerns for Egypt and Sudan

Risk of laundering and terrorism in Kenya surges with the region’s cryptocurrency boom

Risk of laundering and terrorism in Kenya surges with the region’s cryptocurrency boom

African borrowing costs surge in the international market as a result of attractive US rates

African borrowing costs surge in the international market as a result of attractive US rates

Challenges mount for Nigeria's $13 billion Trans-Saharan gas pipeline amid Niger coup and financial woes

Challenges mount for Nigeria's $13 billion Trans-Saharan gas pipeline amid Niger coup and financial woes

Top 10 African countries with the lowest rate of suicide

Top 10 African countries with the lowest rate of suicide

African Union officially joins G20 as permanent member

African Union officially joins G20 as permanent member

DNA of skulls pillaged by Germans have been linked to living relatives in Tanzania

DNA of skulls pillaged by Germans have been linked to living relatives in Tanzania

African Union wants at least $100 billion allocation from IMF's special drawing rights

African Union wants at least $100 billion allocation from IMF's special drawing rights

Pizza wars: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa love Pizza Hut, but Nigerians prefer Domino's

Pizza wars: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa love Pizza Hut, but Nigerians prefer Domino's

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FDI data from UNCTAD 2021

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Port-of-Dar

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance