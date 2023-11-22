South Africa moves to halt diplomatic relations with Israel and close embassy

While the decision to implement the suspension rests with President Cyril Ramaphosa's government, a spokesperson for the presidency conveyed that Ramaphosa "acknowledges and values" the parliamentary guidance regarding South Africa's diplomatic ties with Israel, specifically addressing the embassy's status, Reuters reported.

"The president and cabinet are engaged over the matter, which remains the responsibility of the national executive," Vincent Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa has openly criticised Israel's leadership for their actions during the military campaign against Hamas. On Tuesday, he accused Israel of war crimes and acts “tantamount to genocide” in Gaza during a virtual meeting of leaders of developing countries.

Over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel's war against Hamas began, and an additional 2,700 are reported missing, according to Palestinian health authorities. More than 1,200 people were killed in Israel when Hamas militants attacked the country on October 7, taking an additional 240 civilians hostage.

On Monday, the Israeli ambassador in Pretoria was summoned back to Tel Aviv for consultations in anticipation of the vote. On Tuesday, the resolution was overwhelmingly adopted with a margin of 248-91.

The parliamentary resolution was introduced by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party last week, coinciding with the governing African National Congress pledging its support.

This stance has been a consistent diplomatic position for South Africa since Nelson Mandela assumed the presidency in 1994 as the country's first democratically elected leader.