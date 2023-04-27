The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Tanzania invests Over Sh400 Billion to foster innovation and economic growth via communication

Chinedu Okafor
President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania (Image Source: Vincent Fournier for JAMG)
President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania (Image Source: Vincent Fournier for JAMG)
  • Government spending of Sh400 billion in the past two years dedicated to enhancing and strengthening Tanzania's communication infrastructure. 
  • President Samia Hassan's leadership in prioritizing technical innovation and creativity for economic growth.
  • 5th Innovation and Technology Forum crucial for identifying challenges and obstacles hindering the rapid growth of the communication and ICT industries.

According to information presented at a conference in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, the Tanzanian government has spent over Sh400 billion over the previous two years enhancing and strengthening the nation's communication infrastructure.

Recommended articles

The budget is an important move the government has taken in the previous two years under President Samia Hassan's leadership, according to Mr. Kundo Mathew, the deputy minister for information, communication, and information technology, who made the statement at the 5th Innovation and Technology Forum in Dar es Salaam.

He claimed that in order to encourage and motivate technical innovation and creativity for economic growth, the government was putting a lot of attention on improving the communication infrastructure.

The forum, which had as its theme "Innovating policy --- a forward-looking and integrated approach to policy-making in the digital age," was crucial, according to him, for identifying the problems and obstacles that slow down the rapid growth of the communication and ICT industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration continues to improve the investment environment primarily to attract people to invest in the communication sector and the information and communication technology (ICT) industry. We shall work on the recommendations of this forum in order to promote President Samia’s efforts towards attracting investors in our country,” the deputy minister commented.

Dr. Moses Mwasaga, the director general of the Information and Communication Technology Commission (ICTC), stated that the commission places a high value on the discussions and proposals made at such conferences since they aim to address current issues and concerns.

“Challenges discussed in such forums and recommendations made as a result help the government formulate a policy that is friendly to solving challenges that keep emerging because this sector, too, keeps changing and improving all the time,” Dr Mwasaga said.

He also praised the CRDB Bank for creating a product called Imbeju that encourages digital innovation and inventiveness among potential and aspiring entrepreneurs, saying that the action would be supported by their commission because, according to Dr. Mwasaga, it aims to better the lives of the poor, who make up the majority of the population of the nation.

The objective of the president, according to Dr. Godwill Wanga, Executive Secretary of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC), is to see technology play a significant part in the expansion of the national economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this respect, we peg our hopes on active and energetic small innovators in order to grow and sustain this sector in our country,” Dr. Godwill Wanga said.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uganda is pushing for more deals with China owing to its admiration for China’s economic model

Uganda is pushing for more deals with China owing to its admiration for China’s economic model

Tanzania invests Over Sh400 Billion to foster innovation and economic growth via communication

Tanzania invests Over Sh400 Billion to foster innovation and economic growth via communication

Kenya tackles its dollar shortage as the interbank foreign exchange market recovers

Kenya tackles its dollar shortage as the interbank foreign exchange market recovers

See impressive figures in Tanzania’s mobile money ecosystem

See impressive figures in Tanzania’s mobile money ecosystem

Morocco’s power supply to the UK receives massive funding from the UAE

Morocco’s power supply to the UK receives massive funding from the UAE

5 habits to prolong the lifespan of your phone's battery

5 habits to prolong the lifespan of your phone's battery

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

Uganda's external debt decreases as the USD’s dominance decreases

Uganda's external debt decreases as the USD’s dominance decreases

How to find a reputable forex broker

How to find a reputable forex broker

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kigali, Rwanda

Top 10 African cities with the fastest-growing millionaire population

Alexandria, Egypt

Top 10 African cities with the lowest cost of living

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco hold over 50% of Africa's private wealth

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco hold over 50% of Africa's private wealth

Air Tanzania

Air Tanzania and Kenya Airways initiate a new partnership