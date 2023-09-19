The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries that contributed the most money to WTO’s 2023 budget

Chinedu Okafor
Top 10 African countries that contributed the most money to the WTO’s 2023 annual budget
Top 10 African countries that contributed the most money to the WTO’s 2023 annual budget
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries that contributed the most money to the WTO’s 2023 annual budget.
  • This list is from the WTO’s annual report. 
  • South Africa sits far ahead at the top spot in this list.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is an intergovernmental body responsible for regulating and facilitating international commerce.

Recommended articles

It is an organisation that is crucial in regulating global trade and ensuring that it operates fairly and predictably.

Established in 1995, the WTO provides a platform for member countries to negotiate trade agreements, resolve trade disputes, and promote a rules-based international trading system. To carry out its functions effectively, the WTO requires financial resources.

This mammoth organisation needs little introduction, as everyone conversant with the global economy is fully aware of just how important the WTO is.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that said, it often begs the question of how this body is funded and the procedures that follow.

The simple answer is that the WTO is funded annually by contributions from its 164 members. As for the procedure that follows, this is typically under the jurisdiction of the organisation’s committee on Budget, Finance, and Administration.

Read also: Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala responds to news of her alleged assaults

According to the WTO annual report, the Committee on Budget, Finance, and Administration monitors the WTO’s budgetary and financial matters.

It considers issues concerning human resources management, hears progress reports on the WTO pension plan, and deals with financial and administrative matters pertaining to the WTO Secretariat. The Committee reports to the General Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Included in the report is the committee's listed quota of each of the 164 member countries to the consolidated budget 2023 in Swiss Franc (CHF).

Below are 10 African countries which contributed the most to WTO’s 2023 annual budget.

Rank Country Contribution in CHF
1. South Africa 856,290
2. Nigeria 523,940
3. Egypt 502,435
4. Morocco 381,225
5. Angola 240,465
6. Ghana 189,635
7. Tunisia 172,040
8. Democratic Republic of the Congo 125,120
9. Kenya 123,165
10. Côte d'Ivoire 109,480
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigeria's oil production spikes, boosting the country’s earnings by N188.7 Billion

Nigeria's oil production spikes, boosting the country’s earnings by N188.7 Billion

Kenyan government forecasts inflation to fall to 5% this year

Kenyan government forecasts inflation to fall to 5% this year

Top 10 African countries that contributed the most money to WTO’s 2023 budget

Top 10 African countries that contributed the most money to WTO’s 2023 budget

1 million votes in sight! Kenyans go all out for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

1 million votes in sight! Kenyans go all out for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Tanzania’s investment grew by a staggering 120% in just one month

Tanzania’s investment grew by a staggering 120% in just one month

PHOTOS: President Ruto promotes Kenya as ideal tech investment hub in Silicon Valley visit

PHOTOS: President Ruto promotes Kenya as ideal tech investment hub in Silicon Valley visit

Kenya’s $10 billion per year goal is leading to the privatization of its ports

Kenya’s $10 billion per year goal is leading to the privatization of its ports

TECNO launches CAMON 20 series Mr Doodle Edition with world-first graffiti-style back cover in Kenya

TECNO launches CAMON 20 series Mr Doodle Edition with world-first graffiti-style back cover in Kenya

Top 4 remote jobs on Kenyan minds, according to Google

Top 4 remote jobs on Kenyan minds, according to Google

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Polygamy

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Fuel vessels

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

Pressure from the IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto