The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the strongest soft power influence over the world

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Discovering the Majestic Landscapes of Africa's Top 10 Largest Countries
Discovering the Majestic Landscapes of Africa's Top 10 Largest Countries
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 12 most influential African countries.
  • This list is courtesy of Brand Finance, a leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy.
  • The index measures the strength and appeal of a country’s soft power assets, including its cultural heritage, education, governance, and global reputation.

The Global Soft Power Index is based on the most comprehensive and wide-ranging research programme, with responses from over 110,000 people across more than 100 countries, surveying perceptions of 121 nation brands worldwide.

Recommended articles

The stronger the nation’s soft power, the greater its ability to attract investment and market its products and services.

For nearly 20 years, Brand Finance has monitored the strength and value of national brands. Since 2020, the organisation has published the world's most comprehensive research studies on the perception of nation brands – the Global Soft Power Index.

The index measures the strength and appeal of a country’s soft power assets, including its cultural heritage, education, governance, and global reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the leading brand valuation consultancy, understanding those perceptions is key for national, regional, city, and corporate brands to achieve success internationally, allowing them to identify strengths and weaknesses and improve growth strategies going forward.

“An online survey was conducted among 111,364 adults aged 18-75 across 101 countries. As such, our sample is representative of the online population of each country."

“In developing markets with relatively low internet access (below 85% across all age groups), this skews the sample somewhat towards younger people with higher education, income, and connectivity – but we deem this acceptable, as it is these groups in the population who are most likely to be affected by soft power and have some familiarity with other nations,” the report noted.

READ: 10 African cities with the highest crime levels and where they rank on a global scale

Here are the most influential countries in Africa:

ADVERTISEMENT
Rank Country Global rank
1 Egypt 38th
2 South Africa 40th
3 Morocco 55th
4 Mauritius 67th
5 Seychelles 74th
6 Tunisia 83rd
7 Rwanda 85th
8 Algeria 86th
9 Ivory Coast 87th
10 Ghana 92nd
11 Nigeria 93rd
12 Sudan 95th
Adekunle Agbetiloye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the strongest soft power influence over the world

Top 10 African countries with the strongest soft power influence over the world

How Afripods CEO Molly Jensen is leading the podcast wave sweeping Africa

How Afripods CEO Molly Jensen is leading the podcast wave sweeping Africa

PHOTOS: Kenyan running $3.5 million business empire in U.S. impresses Ruto

PHOTOS: Kenyan running $3.5 million business empire in U.S. impresses Ruto

High cost of 5G puts off most Kenyan mobile users - report

High cost of 5G puts off most Kenyan mobile users - report

Google boss breaks silence on termination of Andrew Kibe's YouTube channel

Google boss breaks silence on termination of Andrew Kibe's YouTube channel

African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development

African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development

Abandoned road projects worth N6 trillion face termination in Nigeria

Abandoned road projects worth N6 trillion face termination in Nigeria

Women are losing thousands of dollars a month due to the gender pay gap - UN report

Women are losing thousands of dollars a month due to the gender pay gap - UN report

The Iranian navy seized two supposed Tanzanian vessels on the suspicion of oil smuggling

The Iranian navy seized two supposed Tanzanian vessels on the suspicion of oil smuggling

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Polygamy

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Fuel vessels

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

Pressure from the IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto