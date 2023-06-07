Top 10 highest-earning Nigerian banks by electronic transactions

This report is courtesy of Nairametrics, a Nigerian business news agency.

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) and Access Holdings Plc made the most money from the electronic business during the reviewed year, according to data taken from the banks' audited FY 2022 financial reports.

Revenue from electronic channels, card products, mobile apps, USSD channels, automated teller machines (ATMs), agency banking, online banking, and point of sale (POS) payments are all included in e-business income.

The disruptive and inventive impact of fintech is causing a fast transition in Nigeria's financial services industry. The ease with which anyone with an Internet-enabled phone may access financial services has boosted the number of Nigerians who participate in the digital economy significantly.

Due to this, previously unattainable commercial prospects have emerged. The financial services industry has seen a significant increase in transaction volumes, which has had positive effects on the economy.

Additionally, telecom firms' entry into the financial services industry has given them the opportunity to make better use of their current infrastructure, particularly in rural regions, to improve the delivery of crucial financial services. The growth of digital financial services has been further accelerated by this change.

The banks have changed their emphasis from conventional over-the-counter transactions to electronic payment systems in reaction to these changes, which has increased their revenue in terms of commissions. These banks have also seen an increase in non-interest income through commissions and fees as a result of the requirement for substantial human resources to provide in-person customer service being reduced.

Below are the top 10 highest-earning Nigerian banks by electronic-business transactions:

