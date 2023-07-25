- Business Insider Africa presents the top 5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic.
- This list is courtesy of Numbeo, a platform that provides up-to-date information about the cost of living, quality of life, and various socio-economic factors across cities and countries worldwide.
- Included in the list are two indexes, the Rime Index and the Traffic Index.
Traffic congestion is a common urban challenge faced by cities around the world. As urbanization and population growth continue to rise, traffic problems worsen, resulting in productivity losses, increased pollution, and reduced quality of life for residents. To assess and quantify traffic congestion, transportation analysts and experts rely on the Traffic Index, a vital tool that provides valuable insights into the severity of traffic issues in different cities and regions.