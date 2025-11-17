Safaricom hosts Cybersecurity Summit 2025 to champion digital trust

Safaricom on November 13, 2025 hosted the Safaricom Cybersecurity Summit 2025 at the Mövenpick Hotel, Nairobi.

The forum, themed Powering Progress. Securing Growth, brought together business leaders, government representatives, regulators and technology experts to explore how Kenya can strengthen its defences against an escalating wave of cyber threats.

The summit came at a critical time. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre (National KE-CIRT/CC) detected over 2.5 billion cyber threat events, marking a significant increase from the previous quarter.

Attacks such as phishing scams, ransomware and large-scale system disruptions continue to target sectors including finance, healthcare, energy and government services.

Cybercrime is a challenge that no single institution can solve alone. As more Kenyans embrace digital tools, the responsibility to keep them safe becomes greater.



This summit provides a platform for government, private sector, and civil society to collaborate and ensure that Kenya’s digital growth is anchored on trust and resilience

Nicholas Mulila, Chief Corporate Security Officer, Safaricom and Engineer John Tanui CBS, PS State Department for ICT & Digital Economy

During the summit, participants engaged in keynote sessions, expert panel discussions, hands-on training and interactive showcases of security tools.

The event gave leaders, IT professionals and entrepreneurs practical insights into keeping their systems safe while also highlighting the importance of inclusion and accessibility in digital security.

The Safaricom Cybersecurity Summit 2025 builds on the success of last year’s edition and coincides with Safaricom’s 25th anniversary, marking 25 years of transforming lives. From just 17,000 subscribers in 2000, Safaricom has grown to serve over 60 million customers across Kenya and Ethiopia, driving inclusive access to communication, finance, and technology.

Safaricom continues to invest in stronger data protection and cybersecurity systems to keep customers safe online.

Beyond defending its network from threats, the company has strengthened privacy practices and earned ISO 27701 certification, an international standard that recognises responsible management of customer data and information security.

The Safaricom Cybersecurity Summit 2025 brought together participants from across sectors, positioning Kenya as a regional leader in addressing digital security challenges through collaboration, innovation, and public awareness.