After opening HQ Kenya House in Tatu City , the Burns brothers have turned their focus to deepening connections between African and American professionals.

John and Mike Burns, co-founders of the private members’ clubs in Nairobi and Washington, say they aim to foster collaboration, cultural exchange and shared economic opportunity across continents.

HQ Kenya House

Omari Hardwick and John Burns at the grand opening of HQ House Kenya

Officially opened in March 2025 , according to a club press statement, HQ Kenya House offers workspaces, meeting rooms and event areas designed for professional networking.

Prospective members pay a one-off initiation fee of Sh650,000, with quarterly subscriptions of Sh56,400 or an annual fee of Sh206,500.

Benefits include unlimited access to all club facilities, guest passes for visiting colleagues and complimentary daily refreshments.

Reciprocal privileges at HQ DC House in Washington extend the network for members travelling abroad.

Beyond its design and décor, the venue has since hosted regular workshops, keynote talks and roundtable discussions that bring together investors, innovators and cultural figures on both sides of the Atlantic.

High-profile cultural events

Before expanding into Kenya, the brothers built a reputation as cultural event producers in Washington.

John Burns

In June 2023 they organised the White House’s first ever Juneteenth concert and returned in June 2024 with performers such as Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle and Kirk Franklin.

On the economic front, their ventures have seen them partner with CCI Global to support job creation across Kenya and neighbouring countries.

To date, their own enterprises have directly generated almost 500 positions.

By linking US capital with African talent, they seek to foster dignity, stability and generational wealth within communities often overlooked by traditional investment channels.

Future initiatives

Later in 2025 the brothers will host Resonate Africa in Nairobi, a summit designed to amplify the global voice of the African diaspora.

John and Mike Burns

The event will bring leaders in technology, culture, finance and wellness together for panel discussions, masterclasses and site visits to major African development projects.

On September 16 2025 they will publish 'The Continuum of Change: Impacting Change Through Moments That Matter', co-authored with Meghan Davis Hill.

The book distils their experiences across Washington and Kenya into strategies for leveraging culture, structuring cross-border investments and mentoring emerging leaders.

Advance copies will be available to attendees of the summit.

Local reactions have been mixed. Supporters applaud the emphasis on high-level networking and the potential for foreign direct investment, while some Kenyan entrepreneurs question whether exclusive memberships with six-figure initiation fees can deliver benefits beyond elite circles.

Others welcome the influx of investment into Tatu City , a 5,000-acre live-work-play development on Nairobi’s outskirts, and the spotlight it brings to the city’s evolving role as a regional hub.

For everyday Kenyans, the most tangible advantages may come in the form of new employment opportunities tied to the brothers’ growing portfolio of hospitality programmes.

Whether the approach can unite elite networking with grassroots impact remains to be seen.

