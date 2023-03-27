RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris sets her sights on investment opportunities in Africa

Chinedu Okafor
Kamala-Harris-and-Akufo-Addo
Kamala-Harris-and-Akufo-Addo
  • US Vice-President Kamala Harris has noted that she aims to increase investment opportunities in Africa, shortly after arriving in Ghana.
  • This is in response to China and Russia’s growing influence in Africa.
  • The U.S. has already pledged $55 billion to the continent over the following three years.

In preparation for her week-long trip to Africa aimed at countering China's influence, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Sunday that the United States will increase investment in Africa and assist in economic growth.

Recommended articles

China has made significant investments in Africa in recent years, primarily in infrastructure and natural resources development, while Russian influence has increased due to the deployment of Russian military personnel by the private military contractor Wagner Group to support governments in several nations.

"On this trip, I intend to do work that is focused on increasing investments here on the continent and facilitating economic growth and opportunity," Harris made this statement shortly after landing in Ghana, the first stop of a journey that would also take her to Tanzania and Zambia.

In order to provide a rival power with a viable option, the Biden administration has worked to deepen ties with Africa. Prior to a U.S.-Africa meeting, the U.S. pledged $55 billion to the continent over the following three years in December. On a visit to Niger this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged $150 million in fresh humanitarian aid for Africa's Sahel area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior U.S. sources noted that Harris will also touch on China's role in debt restructuring, as well as China's involvement in technological and economic concerns in Africa that the United States finds troubling.

This week, Harris is slated to meet with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and subsequently visit a former slave fortress where captives were transported to America during the slave trade era.

Harris will also visit Tanzania from March 29 to 31 after her trip to Ghana which is scheduled from March 26 to 29. She would cap her visit to Africa off with her final stop at Zambia which will last from March 31 to April 1. She intends to announce both public and private sector initiatives during her meeting with the presidents of the three nations.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris sets her sights on investment opportunities in Africa

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris sets her sights on investment opportunities in Africa

Ex-Public Service boss Joseph Kinyua lands new appointment at KCB Group

Ex-Public Service boss Joseph Kinyua lands new appointment at KCB Group

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

China's investment in Tanzania reaches $1.8 billion after 10 years

China's investment in Tanzania reaches $1.8 billion after 10 years

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Here’s why Unilever Nigeria is exiting from Nigeria’s home care and skin cleansing markets

Here’s why Unilever Nigeria is exiting from Nigeria’s home care and skin cleansing markets

Maturity testing: Key to improving post-harvest losses in avocado farming

Maturity testing: Key to improving post-harvest losses in avocado farming

Top 10 African countries with the most extreme wealth disparities

Top 10 African countries with the most extreme wealth disparities

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Sega dancer in Mauritius

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa