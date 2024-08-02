EndbadGovernance: Nigeria police may seek military intervention to end violent protests

The #EndbadGovernance demonstrations, sparked by widespread economic hardship and dissatisfaction with government policies, has left many Nigerians struggling to afford basic necessities, fueling public anger and frustration.

The protests, which began as peaceful demonstrations yesterday, quickly turned violent, prompting authorities to impose stringent measures to restore order in the country.

The clash between police and demonstrators in major cities like Abuja and Port Harcourt yesterday has led to several states imposing curfews to curb the violence and looting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

READ ALSO: Protest in Nigeria takes its first hit from the government

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, held a press conference, saying that all units are fully mobilised and restricting movement and gatherings to prevent further violence.

“In the light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert,” Egbetokun said.

“The Police is equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and will get assistance from other security agencies, including the military, if the need arises.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports indicate that several government buildings and vehicles have been set ablaze, with numerous injuries suffered on both sides.

The situation in Kano was similarly dire, as protesters looted and vandalised a section of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) 's Digital Industrial Park (DIP) in the state.

According to the Minister of Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, the centre is one of six in each of the country’s geo-political zones, with this particular one serving the northwest region.

In a post on his official X on Thursday, the minister conveyed his disappointment, saying that the centre was scheduled for commissioning on Wednesday, August 7.

ADVERTISEMENT