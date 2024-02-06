The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

World Bank president denies cover-up allegations in Kenya

Chinedu Okafor

The World Bank is currently pushing against a legal case brought against it which involves Kenya. The Bank’s president, Ajay Banga disclosed on Monday, that the allegations brought against the bank's International Finance Corp (IFC) arm are untrue. The bank faces an accusation of sexual assault at a for-profit school network in Kenya.

President William Ruto with Word Bank President Ajaypal Singh Banga on the sidelines of the G20 Compact with Africa Conference on Economic Cooperation, Promotion of Private Investment held in Berlin, Germany.
President William Ruto with Word Bank President Ajaypal Singh Banga on the sidelines of the G20 Compact with Africa Conference on Economic Cooperation, Promotion of Private Investment held in Berlin, Germany.
  • World Bank's president refutes allegations of cover-up in Kenya's for-profit school case.
  • IFC's Board to consider action plan following complaints over $13.5 million investment.
  • President Ajay Banga vows to address concerns but denies legal efforts to conceal information.

Recommended articles

As seen in a report by the East African, the World Bank’s president, Ajay Banga, has refuted allegations that the World Bank's International Finance Corp (IFC) branch attempted to conceal charges of sexual assault at a for-profit school chain in Kenya in which it had an interest from 2013 to 2022.

When asked about the case, during a Center for Global Development public event, he noted that he disagreed with the IFC's portrayal of it as a cover-up.

“Civil society groups have expressed concern that IFC ignored evidence of child sexual abuse at some of Bridge's Kenya schools until the World Bank's Office of Compliance Advisor Ombudsman (Cao) received complaints from parents in 2018 and opened an investigation,” the report by East African, partly reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IFC's Board of Executive Directors will begin to officially consider an action plan this month relating to Cao's findings over the $13.5 million Bridge equity investment, which was sold in March 2022 as part of a plan to exit for-profit education.

Read also: The World Bank gives Tanzania an ultimatum on a $150 million project

The divestment took place about a year prior to Banga's appointment as the World Bank's president, but he will have to cope with the fallout as he works to improve the bank's operations.

"I think there's a series of things management could have done better. And that's the discussion we're going to have with the board shortly," the bank’s president said.

"So, I'm not going to pre-empt that. I just disagree that there was a legal effort to cover it up. That, I will not accept as a question," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a cover-up "is proven to be so, I will take all the action that is necessary, but merely conjecture that is in a public space, I will refuse to sign up. That's who I am, I'm sorry if you don't like it," Banga said.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya to manufacture transformers after deal with Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Kenya to manufacture transformers after deal with Toyota Tsusho Corporation

World Bank president denies cover-up allegations in Kenya

World Bank president denies cover-up allegations in Kenya

Dennis Ombachi to hand over Tik Tok Top Creator crown in South Africa

Dennis Ombachi to hand over Tik Tok Top Creator crown in South Africa

Redmi Note 13 Series launch countdown: Xiaomi unleashes iconic innovation with giveaways

Redmi Note 13 Series launch countdown: Xiaomi unleashes iconic innovation with giveaways

UoN students directed to pay for meals via eCitizen

UoN students directed to pay for meals via eCitizen

10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024

10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024

Kenyan banks quote favorable rates as the shilling strengthens against the US dollar

Kenyan banks quote favorable rates as the shilling strengthens against the US dollar

3 top risks from technology we will be facing by 2040 - Study

3 top risks from technology we will be facing by 2040 - Study

Siblings clash over control of Naivas supermarket empire

Siblings clash over control of Naivas supermarket empire

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The fight between Kenyan sibling and Tanzanian son over Late PepsiCo executive's estate

The fight between Kenyan sibling and Tanzanian son over Late PepsiCo executive's estate

President Ruto affirms support for Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash

President Ruto supports Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash

Kenyan shilling notes

Kenyans spend more despite stagnant and declining incomes

10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024

10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024